Our selection process
Results for all four area wrestling teams (Little Falls, Pierz, Royalton-Upsala and Holdingford) were recorded throughout the season.
From these results, the top wrestler at each of the 14 weight classes was determined to select the All-Area wrestling team. Wrestlers that competed at more than one weight during the season were allowed to be considered at multiple weight classes.
Criteria used to select the best possible candidates for the 14-member 2021 Record All-Area wrestling team were: head-to-head results, record versus common opponents, postseason performance, regular season record, strength of competition, bonus-point victories, consistency and contributions toward team success.
Wrestlers that were considered but not named to the 14-member team were given honorable mention distinction.
Gabe Nagel,
Senior,
Little Falls
195 lbs.
Morrison County Record’s Wrestler of the Year for the third consecutive season. Nagel broke the Little Falls school records for wins and pins, and finished a runner-up at Class 3A State at 182 pounds. He was also versatile, wrestling at multiple weights for the 13-14 Flyers.
Bryce Biniek,
Freshman,
Royalton-Upsala
106 lbs.
Prior to an injury that kept him out of sections, Biniek was the area’s top 106-pounder, defeating opponents on Little Falls, Pierz and Holdingford’s teams. He finished the year at 13-10.
Masyn Patrick,
7th Grade,
Holdingford
113 lbs.
Patrick was one of seven Huskers to advance to the Class A State Prelims. There he finished in sixth place, and ended the season with a 30-8 overall record on his first year at varsity.
Austin Litke,
Junior,
Little Falls
120 lbs.
Litke was again solid on the mat for the Little Falls wrestlers. The junior went 25-7 overall, advanced to state, taking third at the state prelims. He also earned All-Granite Ridge Conference distinctions.
Drew Lange,
Freshman,
Holdingford
126 lbs.
The winner of the Section 7A/8A prelims at 126 pounds, Lange ended up with a 31-9 overall record after going 0-2 at the state finals.
Trevor Radunz,
Junior,
Pierz
132 lbs.
Radunz placed fifth at 132 pounds at the Class AA state meet. It was the third straight year at state for Radunz, who finished the season with a 25-5 record.
Will Gorecki,
Sophomore,
Royalton-Upsala
138 lbs.
Was a state entrant at 126 pounds, but was extremely versatile, able to wrestle 126, 132 or 138 to help his team. He finished the year at 23-14 overall, which included wins over Little Falls and Pierz.
Sawyer Simmons,
Freshman,
Royalton-Upsala
145 lbs.
The freshman broke out and was a stable guy that the Royals could count on for points at either 138 or 145 pounds. Simmons finished with a record of 26-8.
Jacob Leibold,
Junior,
Royalton-Upsala
152 lbs.
Leibold would like to have had one more win added to his total of 25, as he finished as the Class A runner-up at 145 pounds. After missing the beginning of the season, he sprang hard at the season to the end.
Gabe Gorecki,
Junior,
Royalton-Upsala
160 lbs.
An impressive 31-4 overall record led to a state entrance at 160 pounds. At state, Gorecki finished in fourth place at 160, which was strong.
Tate Lange,
Senior,
Holdingford
170 lbs.
Lange advanced to the state finals at 170 pounds by finishing the year at 33-5. The senior closed out his career with a runner-up finish at the Section 7A/8A prelims.
Ross Boser,
Senior,
Pierz
182 lbs.
Boser did it all for the Pioneers in 2021. The senior wrestled in three different weight classes (160, 170, 182). He advanced to state at 182 pounds, and was an All-Granite Ridge Conference. His final record was 26-9.
Gabe Urbanski,
Senior,
Holdingford
220 lbs.
The senior for the Holdingford wrestling team was one of seven Huskers who advanced to state and then took fourth place at the 7A/8A prelims, finishing the year with a 12-7 record.
Mason Novitzki,
Senior,
Royalton-Upsala
285 lbs.
Novitzki was unquestionably the area’s top heavyweight, having placed sixth at the state finals, finishing 32-6 and earning wins over Pierz, Little Falls and Holdingford throughout the season.
Honorable mention
Maxwell Secord, senior, Holdingford
Will Pilarski, eighth grade, Holdingford
Brandon Doll, senior, Holdingford
Eli VanRisseghem, junior, Little Falls
Nathaniel Kludt, senior, Little Falls
Kobi Cameron, seventh grade, Little Falls
Derek Stangl, sophomore, Pierz
Liam Hennessy, seventh grade, Pierz
Jacob LeBlanc, sophomore, Pierz
Brady Yourczek, eighth grade, Royalton-Upsala
Michael Zimmerman, sophomore, Royalton-Upsala
Austin Wensmann. senior, Royalton-Upsala
