Our selection process
Kiara Olesch
Shortstop, Junior, Pierz
The 2021 Record Softball Player of the Year was the leadoff hitter and leader for the 23-3 Pioneers. She hit .444 and scored a team-best 39 runs. She also hit for power, leading Pierz with six home runs. She drove in 22 runs and stole a team-best 21 bases. She also added eight doubles and pair of triples.
Aubrey Krueger
Catcher, Senior, Royalton
Krueger was one of two standout catchers in the area, and was without question a leader for the Royalton softball squad. The senior hit .456 with an OPS (on-base plus slugging) of 1.339. She scored a team-high 30 runs, and drove in a team-best 20 runs. She drew 20 walks and hit two home runs, striking out only six times.
Brenna Dickmann
Catcher, Junior, Pierz
Dickmann caught all 26 of the Pioneers’ games, and was the Pioneers leader in batting average, hitting .518. She smashed 11 doubles, three home runs and two triples, driving in a team-best 29 runs. She scored 28 runs and struck out only six times in 83 at-bats. She committed only one error in the field.
Gracie Leners
First base/Pitcher, senior,
Upsala
Leners was a senior leader for an up-and-coming Cardinals squad. She hit .426 with a 1.035 OPS and drove in a team-high 26 runs. Eight of her 26 hits were doubles, and she struck out just four times in 67 plate appearances. On the mound, she pitched 25 innings, striking out 19 batters.
Amelia Hudalla
First base, sophomore, Swanville
In the eight games that stats were provided, Hudalla had 14 hits, two triples, two home runs and eight RBIs. She played a solid first base for the Bulldogs, who won five games.
Kendra Gerads
Infield/Pitcher, Senior,
Holdingford
Won at least 11 times as a pitcher, and hit a home run, triple and stole many bases for the Huskers. When she wasn’t pitching, the senior flashed good leather as an infielder for the 16-7 Holdingford Huskers.
Isabelle Leners
Outfield/Pitcher, Freshman,
Upsala
Leners was the Cardinals’ leader on the mound and at the plate. As a pitcher, she racked up 79.2 innings with a 3.515 ERA and 73 strikeouts to only 13 walks. As a batter she had team-bests in OPS (1.425), batting average (.559), runs (24) and triples (four). She also hit seven doubles, drove in 19 runs and struck out only twice in 67 plate appearances.
Kendra Couture
Outfield/DP, Sophomore,
Little Falls
Couture hit a team-best .531 and was also the team leader in RBIs with 20. She scored 12 runs, hit two homers and five doubles. Mostly led the Flyers as a designated player, but also helped out as an outfielder later in the season.
Tori Wagner
Pitcher/Outfielder, Senior,
Pierz
Wagner had an area-best 1.97 ERA in 88.2 innings pitched. She struck out 98 batters and walked 22. Limited to only 23 at-bats, she scored five times, drove in four runs and hit a home run. She had a WHIP (Walks and hits per innings pitched) of just under 1.000.
Honorable Mention:
Callie Vannurden, Royalton; Liz Kelash, Pierz; Emily Sadlovsky, Pierz; Emma Melby, Pierz; Ellie Skeesick, Little Falls; Izzy Dukotwitz, Little Falls; Autumn Schoenrock, Royalton; Taylor Soltis, Upsala; Kris Biniek, Upsala; Emily Ann Dehler, Pierz; Brea Worlie, Holdingford; Onyekah Ulik, Holdingford.
