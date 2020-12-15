Our selection process
Coaches from all five area football teams (Little Falls, Pierz, Royalton, Upsala-Swanville Area and Holdingford) were asked to nominate players from their team that they believed deserved to be named to the 11-player all-area team (one quarterback, two running backs, two receivers, one tight end and five linemen/defensive players), including their accomplishments from during the season. Coaches were also asked to list players they believed deserved to be considered for honorable mention recognition.
Criteria used to select the best possible candidates for the 11-member 2020 Record All-Area football team were: postseason and regular season performance, strength of competition, strength of team played on, consistency, contributions toward team success, coaches’ input and position played. Linemen were selected primarily through coaches’ recommendations and postseason awards.
Players that were considered but not named to the 11-player team were given honorable mention distinction.
Levi Lampert,
WR/DB
Junior, USA
Lampert, the Morrison County Record Player of the Year, took his sophomore year off from football, but returned in 2020 on a tear. The USA receiver notched 14 touchdowns, including five in a season-opening win over HLWW. He was also the USA leader in interceptions, receptions, receiving yards and punting.
Carter Johnson,
QB
Senior, USA
Johnson was the guy that got the ball to Lampert, and did a strong job of it. He threw for 18 touchdowns and only four interceptions in eight games for the Patriots. In total he went 86-of-144 (~60%) for 1,368 yards. He also rushed for a touchdown.
Michael Leidenfrost,
RB/DB
Senior, Pierz
Leidenfrost was the area’s top rusher with 842 yards on 166 carries, an average of 105 yards per game. He also scored 13 rushing touchdowns. Receiving he was also deadly, notching 19 grabs for 196 yards and two scores. He added two kick return touchdowns as well. Defensively, he led Pierz with 72 tackles.
Ryder Peterson,
RB/LB
Sophomore, Holdingford
Peterson was the Huskers’ leading tackler on defense. His coach noted his ability to make plays from sideline to sideline. On offense he ran for more than four yards per carry and scored two touchdowns.
Zach Jones,
WR/DE
Senior, Pierz
Jones was the Pioneers’ No. 1 receiving threat, especially on the deep ball. He scored eight touchdowns on only 17 catches, which also resulted in 499 yards and average of 29.4 per catch. On defense he blocked two kicks to go along with 22 tackles and a sack. He was also Pierz’ punter with a 35.8 average.
Jeremy Bingesser,
TE/LB
Senior, Pierz
Bingesser was a staunch defender as one of the Pioneers’ middle linebackers. He finished with 49 total tackles and a sack. On offense he had five catches for 86 yards, and was a key blocker, almost an extra lineman from the tight end position.
Brady Brown,
OL/LB
Junior, Little Falls
Brown was the Royals’ leading tackler, averaging more than 10 per contest, including 12 for a loss in only five games. He was also a starter at offensive tackler for the second consecutive year. He has been a starter at linebacker since he was a freshman.
Dane Couture,
DB/K/P
Senior, Little Falls
The Flyers senior was all-district, and was the Flyers’ Special Teams Player of the Year for the second straight year. He made 2-of-4 field goals, and also averaged 32.6 yards per punt. As a safety, Couture had 3.5 pass break ups, an interception, a touchdown and 26 tackles.
Mason Novitzki,
OL/DL
Senior, Royalton
Novitzki was a do-it-all lineman, playing tackle, guard and center in his three years as a starter for Royalton. His senior season on defense, he broke out with 16 tackles, including three for a loss and two sacks.
Sam Harren,
DL/RB
Senior, Royalton
Harren was characterized as a “strong run stuffer” for the Huskers by coach Luke Mitchell. On offense, he led Holdingford in rushing with 262 yards on 47 carries and scored four touchdowns.
Nathaniel Kludt,
LB
Senior, Little Falls
Kludt was the Flyers’ leading tackler with 45 total tackles, including 5.5 for a loss and a sack. He also forced a fumble, recovered two more, including one for a touchdown and blocked a point after kick. He did all of this in six games. He was named the LF Defensive Player of the Year and was all-district.
Honorable mention
Robby Kuchinski-Helgeson, senior, Little Falls
Noah Cekalla, senior, Pierz
Ross Boser, senior, Pierz
Drew Yourczek, junior, Royalton
Anthony Boeckermann, senior, USA
Haden Chuba, senior, USA
Will Ethen, senior, Holdingford
Dalton Brinkmann, senior, Holdingford
