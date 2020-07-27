Palmer Steinmetz, 11, hit his first hole-in-one (just a few days after his birthday) June 29. He is the son of Darcie and Toby Steinmetz and grandson of Mike and LoAnn Wilhelmson of Lake Shamineau. He was playing the 100-yard fourth hole with his sand wedge at the Vintage Golf Course in Otsego. Palmer loves playing golf and tries to play three to four times a week but also plays baseball and basketball. He comes from a family of many golfers but he only shares the family hole-in-one title with one of his uncles. His Grandpa Mike was super excited for him but also slightly jealous as he has yet to score one on any of his many rounds.
