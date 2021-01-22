Motley Chief of Police Jason Borash noticed one major trend in 2020: people were driving fast.
Statistically, the number of traffic stops made in 2020 by Borash and Motley Police Officer Josh Pesta were down compared to 2019. Overall traffic stops decreased from 798 in 2019, to just 459 the following year. Warnings also dropped from 420 to 267 while traffic citations fell to 232 last year compared to 399 the year before.
Those numbers, however, can be deceiving.
“I did notice a reduction in the amount of traffic we had coming through during the first lockdown; particularly the one late in the spring — around March and April,” Borash said. “But, even though there were fewer vehicles on the road, we did notice a lot of people driving a lot faster than in the past.”
He said this was an issue among law enforcement statewide. The Minnesota State Patrol cited more than 100 drivers who were going at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour in 2020, according to Borash.
“I believe this is due to COVID,” Borash said. “I don’t know if people believe law enforcement isn’t going to stop them because of COVID or what exactly is going on. But, obviously, we still have a job to do and we’re going to stop and cite people as needed.”
Speeding drivers can cause serious risks in Motley. The town is split down the middle by U.S. Highway 10. It is also home to highways 210 and 28, all heavily-traveled thoroughfares of central Minnesota.
Borash said it is something local law enforcement will continue to keep an eye on going into 2021.
“We have a lot of pedestrians who cross Highway 10 every day, so that creates even more risk when people are speeding coming through town,” he said.
If someone is pulled over by a member of the Motley Police Department, it is possible they will get an administrative citation, rather than a state citation.
Through an agreement with the state, officers in Motley can issue administrative citations for infractions such as speeding, equipment violations or running a stoplight in the event the driver doesn’t have an extensive record, is courteous with the officer or otherwise gives reason for law enforcement to show lenience. When someone is issued an administrative citation, it tends to not cost as much as a state citation, and it does not go on their driving record. Two-thirds of the money from the fine goes to the city of Motley and only one-third goes to the state, which is the inverse of fines paid on state citations.
In 2020, MPD issued 41 administrative citations compared to 189 state citations. Both of those numbers were down from 107 and 287, respectively, the year before.
“It helps the city out a bit in terms of bringing in more income, and it helps the drivers because it won’t go on their driving record,” Borash said.
Borash said some numbers he did expect to go up due to COVID-19 remained relatively the same as what they had been in 2019.
MPD responded to 13 domestic calls — which can entail physical abuse to a loud verbal exchange — in 2020, which was actually down one from the year before.
“We anticipated a higher call volume for domestics, but there was no increase there,” he said.
Though it wasn’t a massive increase, MPD did respond to more people having mental health issues in 2020 compared to 2019. Last year, officers responded to seven calls for “mental health” and 12 suicidal subjects. Those numbers were just two and three, respectively, in 2019.
When officers respond to a call involving a subject having mental health issues, they always take proper precautions. If the subject has a weapon, Borash said, another agency such as the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office or the Staples Police Department also responds. If the subject is in crisis, MPD can transport them to Lakewood Health System Hospital in Staples for evaluation.
This is another area Borash believes was impacted by COVID-19.
“People are having issues with being cooped up at home and not going out for some of their usual activities,” he said. “I think COVID-19 has caused more mental health issues, and unfortunately, some of those people have become suicidal.”
Overall, Borash doesn’t anticipate any major changes in 2021 in terms of the trends the MPD saw in 2020.
“I don’t think we’ll see anything out of the ordinary,” he said. “2021 will probably be pretty similar to 2020. We’ll continue to watch for extreme speeders and do what we can to keep our roadways safe.”
