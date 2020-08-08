Garrett Austin Dumarce, 32, Brookings, S.D., was charged as a fugitive of justice from another state in Morrison County District Court and faces and extradition to that state.

The charges stem from an June 23 incident, when a warrant was issued for Dumarce in South Dakota for a parole violation.

By Aug. 1, local law enforcement identified Dumarce in responding to a verbal dispute in Little Falls and arrested him on the warrant issued against him.

In an interview later, Dumarce allegedly admitted the warrant was for him but refused to give a further statement.

