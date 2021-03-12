A partnership with Sourcewell for child care licensing services has proved to be beneficial for Morrison County.
Sourcewell officially took over child care licensing in Morrison County in July 2018. Since then, it has provided orientation, training, continuing education and several other services to providers within the county. According to Regional Licensing Specialist Alissa Erdrich, there are currently 84 active child care licenses in Morrison County.
Erdrich and Lead Licensing Specialist Michelle Tautjes provided the Board of Commissioners, Tuesday with background on what services they provide to the county and how they benefit children, providers and the county as a whole.
“I think it’s been a good partnership,” said Morrison County Social Services Director Brad Vold. “As (Social Services Supervisor) Melanie (Erickson)probably can attest to, we did licensing, we did a fine job in licensing, but it was not a full-time position here and if other things came to become a priority such as a child protection case or a children’s mental health case, that was our priority.”
Sourcewell conducts annual visits to each licensed provider in its eight-county region, which includes Morrison, Wadena, Crow Wing, Todd, Cass, Douglas, Becker and Stephens counties. It also works with the county’s child protection team to conduct investigations if they are warranted. Any decisions on suspending or terminating licenses, however, is still the responsibility of the county.
Tautjes said, at its core, Sourcewell is there to be an advocate for the children of Morrison County. While it provides resources and works to recruit providers, it also ensures the licensed child care programs in the county are safe environments for the kids.
Since Sourcewell took over licensing services in Morrison County, 31 individuals have attended an orientation, 18 of whom have proceeded to get their licenses. There are nine others who are in the process of becoming licensed.
Information about all active child care licenses in the county are available both on the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Morrison County websites.
“We’ve also implemented a child exit survey for when providers leave just so we have a better idea as to trends so we can, maybe, curb things or change things if something’s not going right with how we’re doing our licensing,” Erdrich said. “We’re working on recruitment strategies now on how to get more individuals into the field. Infant slots are a huge concern since each provider can only have about two infants, max. It kind of creates a need when we have more and more children needing day care.”
One of the ways they are working to recruit more providers is by offering orientation, which is the first step in the licensing process, online. Tautjes said this enables anyone who has a full-time job but is considering getting into child care to go through that process while they are still working.
Once a provider is licensed, Sourcewell provides a mentorship program for the first six months. This helps newcomers to the business become better acquainted with the rules, statutes and documentation needed to maintain in compliance.
“We think this is helping with mentoring them so they are not set up for failure, but they’re being successful,” Tautjes said.
The service also offers an annual conference for all providers within its eight-county region. Each provider is required to complete 16 hours of training every year, and the conference helps them knock five of those hours out for a cost of only $10.
Tautjes said the feedback she has received from Morrison County providers regarding Erdrich’s work has all been positive.
“Before, the licenser probably dabbled into multiple programs when it was here at the county, so this way we can be that one contact for that individual and be an expert around family child care because that’s all we have to focus on,” Tautjes said.
Erickson confirmed the partnership has been a great one for the county. Though she echoed Vold’s statement that, while the county was doing a “fine” job in licensing services prior to Sourcewell taking over, it was not able to give providers the attention they deserved.
“I would just say that in the time that I’ve spent here I view child care licensing as probably our best child protection prevention program that we have, as well as the best program to provide for early intervention services for our kids,” Erickson said. “It’s a very valuable service. It is nice to have Sourcewell.”
Board Chair Mike Wilson said when Sourcewell first started its child care program in 2018, he recalled several parents wanted to do day care but didn’t know how to go about it. He said there were several hoops they had to jump through, and having Sourcewell as a one-stop resource for them alleviated a lot of those issues.
At the time, Erickson said DHS was “raising the bar” on the amount of training required of providers. Having Sourcewell allowed Social Services employees at the county answer those who were concerned about the new initiatives by providing the resources to get some of it done more easily.
“What a job; a big job,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said. “What we’re talking about is our tomorrow. When I speak of our tomorrow, I’m speaking of your tomorrow, and you know this. It’s the job that you’re in, dealing with children the way that you’re dealing with them, I think it is so important. Watching this presentation, it’s all about kids. Kids are our tomorrow, and that’s the important piece for me.”
Morrison County Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved a request to replace a public health nurse vacancy. The position is responsible for maternal child health and disease prevention and control;
• Accepted a $1,300 donation to Community Corrections from the Hamlin family in memory of Christopher Hamlin, who died in an automobile accident on Dec. 2, 2020;
• Approved a request for the Mary of Lourdes School to hold a raffle at the Falls Ballroom on May 14;
• Approved a request for the replacement of a land records specialist within the Auditor/Treasurer Department;
• Denied a request from County Administrator Deb Gruber to replace a payroll specialist position and backfill any internal position as a result. Commissioners Greg Blaine, Mike LeMieur and Randy Winscher voted against the motion to approve, with Jeffrey Jelinski and Mike Wilson in favor. The Board voted against the motion to see what the needs are pending the implementation of the new human resources information system; and
• Approved the extension of existing Family First Coronavirus Response Act parameters to Morrison County staff until June 30.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.