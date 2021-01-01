Kristine Hoheisel saw a problem through her job as senior resources director with Horizon Health.
“A lot of caregrivers were afraid they’d be gone too long or felt guilty leaving, so people were not utilitizing the support groups that we had available,” she said.
Out of a desire to get caregivers for seniors the resources they need in a more guilt-free atmosphere, Soul Food was born.
The program, which started in June 2019, allows caregivers to join a support group while getting some work done in the process. Each month, the group meets at Sprout in Little Falls. While Horizon Health provides a social worker who comes with a topic in mind and is there to lend help with caregiving questions and concerns, Sprout brings in food and a chef to prepare take-home meals during the 90-minute session.
Hoheisel said this helps take away some of the guilt caregivers may experience.
“They’re making meals and not just taking time for themselves,” she said.
Meanwhile, participants are able to share experiences and support one another who are on a similar journey in caring for a loved one. The social worker is there to offer tips, tricks and any other forms of support a caregiver may need. Horizon Health is also able to send out a volunteer to sit with the person for whom they are caring while they attend class.
“I don’t have the exact numbers, but experts say a high percentage of caregivers will actually pass before the person they’re caring for because of all the stress,” Hoheisel said. “It’s crucial for them to be able to take time for themselves. That also gives them the mental clarity to be good caregivers.”
Support topics offered to the group have included everything from burnout and stress to financial concerns to individualized support for people caring for loved ones with diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. At the same time, participants have been learning new recipes and providing a variety of meals for themselves and the person for whom they are caring.
“They come with fresh herbs and spices and they make all kinds of entrees,” Hoheisel said. “To have the chefs there to teach has been wonderful.”
Though the group has been on hiatus since March 2020 due to COVID-19, Hoheisel said the group grew from only three people at its first meeting to about 15 — a full class — before it had to temporarily shut down. Talks were in the works at that time to add a second group meeting per month. There also were discussions about adding support groups for caregivers such as parents of children with disabilities.
Partial funding — including for the rental of space at Sprout and food costs — was initially provided by United Way of Morrison County. Horizon Health and the Central Minnesota Council on Aging paid for the chef and the social worker. Sprout saw so much value in the program, however, that it has since taken over the costs of the food and the chef.
“I thought, ‘If we can just get this going, I know it will take off;’ and it did,” Hoheisel said.
The idea to expand the program received a substantial boost in December 2020, when it received a $7,564 Live Well at Home Grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. The grants are designed to provide funding for programs throughout the state working to provide innovative new ideas to help older adults stay in their homes. The funding — which was secured by Sprout — will pay for one extra meeting per month.
Dan Pollock, assistant commissioner for Continuing Care for Older Adults with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, said about 80 applications went through a rigorous review process. Soul Food was among 48 that received funding that totaled about $7 million this year.
“What we’re really looking for are ideas that can have big outcomes in their communities that we can draw lessons from,” Pollock said. “This way, we can move more funding upstream to our local partnerships to lend a hand to those who are improving the quality of life in their communities.”
Pollock said what helped make Soul Food stand out was, in part, the work it was doing to provide help for caregivers in a rural community. He said caregivers are an invaluable resource to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, and that it is important to have groups such as Soul Food which can provide them with the resources they need, while they’re doing so much else for others.
He added that the $7,564 — a relatively small amount — in grant money will allow Sprout and Horizon Health to potentially reach about 400 caregivers.
In the end, he said that benefits everyone, whether they are a caregiver or not.
“We know that if somebody has to move into a residential care facility that it costs a lot of money; either to the family or to Medicaid — which is taxpayer money,” Pollock said. “The $7 million that we’re providing pales in comparison to how much it would cost for everyone to move into a care facility. So, it’s really a win-win. It helps prop those groups up to help people stay in their homes — in their communities — and that’s what people want.”
Two other area agencies also received Live Well at Home Grants.
• CentraCare in Long Prairie received $90,066 for an Aging Wellness Program, which promotes holistic healthy lifestyles and enhances quality of life for older adults in Todd County; and
• Aging Services in St. Cloud received $127,740 to provide virtual and in-person classes on fall prevention and chronic disease prevention and management through Whitney Senior Center. Senior Friendship Circles will be established to help combat social isolation and promote aging in place.
That last point is one place where Pollock said everyone can play a part in the solution.
“I want to remind people to connect with their elderly family members, friends, neighbors, or whoever, this time of year,” he said. “I know how much people are experiencing isolation because of COVID, so it’s really important right now to make that phone call.”
Though Hoheisel said it is unknown when Soul Food group members will be able to get back in the kitchen, she said anyone interested in signing up can call Horizon Health at 1 (800) 224-6451. The group currently meets from 10:30 a.m. until noon, one Thursday per month.
She added that everyone involved is excited to start back up, and she is proud of what an asset Soul Food has provided for the community.
“As senior resources director, I get a lot of calls from people who have questions,” Hoheisel said. “I don’t like it if I can’t answer their questions. Support groups was one area where I felt like I was losing people. With the addition of Soul Food, there is something available for people who maybe aren’t interested in a traditional support group, for whatever reason. Then we also have traditional groups for people who prefer those. We don’t have people falling through the cracks.”
