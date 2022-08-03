    Sophia “Sophie” Ngomuo, general manager at Dairy Queen in Little Falls, is a very hard worker and a delight to be around. That’s what her supervisor Jacquelyn Doll had to say about her after the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce named her August Employee of the Month.

    “We absolutely love having her as part of our DQ family,” she said.

Sophia Ngomuo is August Employee of the Month
Sophia “Sophie” Ngomuo was surprised when she was honored as the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce’s chosen Employee of the Month .

