Sophia Ngomuo is August Employee of the Month

Sophia “Sophie” Ngomuo, general manager at Dairy Queen in Little Falls, is a very hard worker and a delight to be around. That’s what her supervisor Jacquelyn Doll had to say about her after the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce named her August Employee of the Month.
“We absolutely love having her as part of our DQ family,” she said.
Ngomuo started working at Dairy Queen in April 2021. It is a job she loves and can envision herself doing for a long time, she said.
“I like meeting different people every single day. They also make my day because some of them are a lot of fun,” she said.
Another thing Ngomuo likes about the customers is that it isn’t unusual for them to share different stories, whether it is talking proudly about a grandchild or plans they have for the weekend.
Some customers visit the establishment regularly. It isn’t unusual for them to order the same thing — something Ngomuo often remembers, such as a medium chocolate ice cream, she said.
Ngomuo was nominated for the Employee of the Month recognition by Greg Zylka.
“It is always a pleasure stopping at the Dairy Queen and having Sophie wait on you. Sophie always, and I mean always, has a radiant smile. She always asks how you are doing, engages you in conversation, says it’s great to see you and then she kindly and graciously thanks you. When I am waiting in line, I hear Sophie treat each and every customer the same way. I spent more than 40 plus years of my life in retail and I have never experienced customer service at the level Sophie delivers it to all the customers. She rocks,” he said in the nomination.
Ngomuo is originally from Tanzania, a country in East Africa, and moved to Little Falls in January 2021. While being named Employee of the Month means a lot to her, Ngomuo said that what Zylka described as customer service is simply a way of life in Tanzania of how to treat people. It comes naturally to her, she said.
In addition, she is very thankful for her co-workers and her parents, Yesse and Trina Ngomuo, for their guidance and advice as working at Dairy Queen is her first job. She is also very grateful for all of her customers, as well as Zylka, for nominating her.
“I feel like I’m dreaming. I would like to thank everyone, because they all have a part in this, from the opportunity to work here to serving our customers. This is a team effort. I feel like I shouldn’t be the only one who is named Employee of the Month,” she said.
Ngomuo said she moved to the United States for the opportunity the land of the free and the home of the brave has to offer. Her father had already immigrated to the United States in 2009.
“There are a lot of opportunities here. In Tanzania, we don’t have that sort of opportunities,” she said.
Ngomuo said that while people in Tanzania have the opportunity to attend school, the government owns the majority of businesses, the number of positions are limited. Not only in the positions themselves, but the reality that many positions are already filled.
“We don’t have a lot of private jobs in Tanzania, so while I could be around family there, I wouldn’t have a job,” she said.
In Tanzania, the native language is Swahili. English is taught as a subject during the kindergarten and elementary school years. However, once a student moves into middle school, Ngomuo said, all classes are taught in English, with one class, Swahili, is taught in the native language.
“Then, in high school, you will choose, like you have a combination of three different subjects,” she said.
When Ngomuo isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her parents. Since Yesse works the night shift, Ngomuo said they usually only see one another in passing or on the weekends. A lot of time is also spent baking, cooking and cleaning — tasks she likes to give her mom a break from over the weekends.
As Employee of the Month, Ngomuo received gift certificates from St. Francis Health and Wellness Center, Papa Murphy’s, Reality Roasters, Subway, Thrive with Vision and Fresh Hair Professionals.
