To the Editor:
Some people won’t wear masks because it violates their rights, but don’t care that’s violating others’ rights to feel safe and be safe.
Some people are still refusing to accept election results, even though they were certified by officials of both parties.
People who claim to be pro-life are attacking Gov Walz for putting human lives ahead of profits.
People who saw Trump incite a mob on Jan 6, are still finding excuses for that.
There are people who hear unverified stories about “Jewish space lasers” or “Trump won” or COVID shots change your DNA, but don’t check for proof.
Some people said Minneapolis rioters should be jailed (or worse), but called the D.C. rioters “patriots.”
There are call-in show hosts complaining about “media bias” who don’t want listeners to realize they’re also media.
There are people who think they’re getting real news and facts from the editorial page.
None of that makes sense.
What does make sense is working together to make sure we regain what made this country great.
