Soil fertility, more than just dirt and water

Knowing the soil of a land and what its nutrient reserves are can be quite beneficial to farmers. Not only is it a way to save money, but it’s also an opportunity to reduce humankind’s environmental footprint on the land, said Michael Dunn, director of agronomy and technology at Anez Consulting in Little Falls.
By withholding certain fertilizers that the soil is already rich in and the land still provides very good yields, Dunn said the farmer can focus on giving the land only the nutrients it needs. The first step is to find out what nutrients are in the soil and how much of each.
While there are multiple ways to test the soil, Paul Anez, co-owner of Anez Consulting in Little Falls, said a basic way to test is to take composite samples. That is done by combining several sub-samples that are six to eight inches deep from different areas of the field. The sub-samples are then mixed together, which once tested, will reveal the general composite of the soil.
“Then we send them to the lab and usually we get results back in about a week,” Anez said.
Working with farmers, Anez said many have opted to get even more dialed in to know exactly what’s in the ground in fields that have a lot of nutrient characteristics or fertility. That is accomplished by breaking up a field, with the help of GPS, into five to eight specific zones. That method, Anez said, is referred to as zone sampling.
Anez said that while many people in the industry use grid sampling, Anez Consulting uses SMART4D, a zone management system the business invented several years ago. Dunn was one of the main developers of the program.
Since every field has its own soil variabilities, Anez said SMART4D, which stands for soil, moisture, agronomy, relief and time, quantifies the differences within the field. As a result, once the field variability has been mapped accurately at a high resolution, the farmer can adjust just how much seed, fertilizer or other soil amendment each zone needs.
How fertile a soil is can change over time, Anez said. Different weather conditions, such as whether the land is impacted by drought or heavy rains.
“Sandier soils can definitely change faster compared to soil that has more clay and organic matter,” Anez said.
While visual symptoms that a soil’s fertility is decreasing over time, Anez said the goal is to catch it before it becomes a visual symptom.
“We are proactive because we won’t want to see that in the field, because if we see a symptom of deficiency that shows up, we’re behind already and we’re already losing yield and quality,” he said.
One way Anez, Dunn and other staff at Anez Consulting is proactive in their approach is based on testing the soil. Based on their experience in agronomy, they also know what the crop needs and how to get ahead of it.
“Sometimes we do get in those situations and visual symptoms will show up based on the environment or crop history that we’ll then work through to remedy that. It may be a soil applied solution, it could be nutrition applied fully or through the plant,” Anez said.
Drought can have a great impact on soil fertility, since one of the main methods that plants uptake nutrients through the roots is through mass flow (water moving to the roots), Anez said.
“In a drought situation where you’re really lacking moisture, that’s going to change how those nutrients flow,” he said.
Although some nutrients may be seen through a soil test, such as the presence of high potassium, Anez said certain deficiencies may show up under a drought situation, because it is dry and the nutrients are not moving through the plant or to the roots as fast.
Another common example of how soil is affected by drought is the pH level of how acidic the soil is, Dunn said.
“When we get into these extended dry periods, we can actually end up with acid forming salts that accumulate near the soil surface, so that will actually make your soil test pH look a lot lower than it would be if it was a normal weather pattern. It’s important to know the context around when the samples were collected in order to properly interpret the soil test results,” Dunn said.
While soil fertility can be improved with commercial fertilizers, it’s usually more difficult to do so as it takes a longer process. It can also be an expensive route to take, Anez said.
The most effective way to increasing soil fertility, Anez said, is to apply organic matter to the soul.
“Most often that takes the form of some kind of manure. We can quickly build soil fertility levels with manure sources,” Anez said.
Another organic matter to not overlook is composting.
Cover cropping and engaging in conservation practices can help, especially with maintaining and building soil organic matter.
“That soil organic matter is like a sink for a lot of different nutrients in the soil. The more organic matter you have, the more nutrients you can hold and then released to the plants when they need them, so cover crops can be an important part of that,” Dunn said.
Certain types of farming practices, such as reduced tillage and rotating crops, can over time help build organic soil matters and fertility level, Dunn said.
Besides the more conventional types of soil testing, Anez said there are multiple ways to measure the soil’s fertility and health. Anez Consulting uses about half a dozen different methods that are used, depending on the soil and the situation at the time.
“Another one we do is we look at the soil as a three-legged stool. There’s soil chemistry, soil biology and soil physics. We look at all that together when we make our recommendations and how to improve the soil,” Anez said.
One test that pertains more to soil chemistry is the Haney test, which determines the quantity of soil nutrients that are available to soil microbes. In addition, the test also evaluates several indicators of the soil’s health, such as soil respiration, water-soluble organic carbon and organic nitrogen and their ratio.
“That test gives you multiple parameters pretty much in depth and measures many different things concerning soil biology and kind of gives you a report card of where you’re at,” Anez said.
Taking the Haney test is something Anez recommends for farmers who are looking to change their methods.
“Say you’re looking at maybe going into doing more cover crops, strip till or no-till, that would be a good test to take at the beginning of your change to create a baseline and then, maybe every two years after that to quantify your trend lines higher and how that changes and helps you improve your soil,” Anez said.
For more information, visit www.anezconsulting.com or call (320) 632-4419.
