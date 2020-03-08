Social services directors Penny Pesta and Brad Vold presented an update on the Adult Mental Health Initiative (AMHI), which is a five plus regional mental health effort.
The counties of Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and the Leech Lake Band meet every month to discuss goals for regional adult mental health care.
“We’re looking at how can we support those individuals, reduce their hospitalizations, reduce commitments and keep people healthy and safe in the community,” Pesta said.
AMHI offers case management, crisis line and referral services, transitional services back home, housing, move-in services, community education, prevention services and more to those in the region.
The regions divide up certain grant funds by population, Pesta said. Morrison County received $45,510.00 in 2019 and spent $42,522.07, mostly on housing, client outreach and flex funds which are used for medications when Medical Assistance (MA) closes, clothing, license, birth certificate/legal documents needed and fitness.
The region as a whole spent just over $1 million last year which was only 85% of allocated grant funds, meaning that there is a rollover amount for 2020.
AMHI contracts with Northern Pines Mental Health Center to provide case management to individuals with both physical and mental health needs, Pesta said.
“They hire a nurse who is both an RN and a mental health practitioner so they have that dual lense,” she said.
The region spends about $50,000 on those services which covers those without MA.
Another program that is MA billable but also covered by AMHI for those who are uninsured is called Assertive Community Treatment or ACT.
“It’s an evidence based practice that is designated to work with individuals as a wraparound service for those who are experiencing a psychotic disorder, schizophrenia or bipolar disorder,” Pesta said. “This team has a nurse, a psychiatrist, a case manager, the full boat of services.”
Along with all of their services to treat mental health and more, AMHI broke ground last year on its White Oaks project which is a 40 unit housing project in Baxter. Half of the units will be group residential housing with mental health services and the other half will be low-income two bedroom townhomes for individuals and families.
Pesta said they are hoping to take applications for White Oaks over the summer and open the doors in late fall.
