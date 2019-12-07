The County Board learned Tuesday that Social Services is seeing an uptick in cases of children dealing with mental health issues.
Melanie Erickson and Brad Vold of Social Services, detailed case loads, treatment options, costs, funding and new initiatives to improve the program.
Children’s Mental Health is a voluntary service provided by the county for residents ages 0 to 21 who present with a severe emotional disturbance (SED). The service provides case management and access to several mental health programs. Erickson said to qualify a patient must be diagnosed by a mental health provider.
Patients can be referred by school mental health services, private practices, social workers or parents can go directly to social services and inquire about qualifications.
“I know we’re very busy, but I’m also happy that we have the referral because my years of experience here show me the importance of early intervention in mental health for children and the difference that can make for our community in the long term,” said Erickson.
There are currently 173 cases in the program, with a patient as young as 2 years old.
Erickson said many children involved are wards of the state and/or have been mentally affected by drug use or fetal alcohol syndrome. And many kids experience trauma related to child protection issues and foster care. Erickson said it’s probably the greatest number they’ve ever seen.
“With the increase that we’re seeing in our numbers, we’re also seeing an increase in the traumatic experiences that our kids have experienced in the community,” she said.
The goal of the services is to keep kids in the community and help them to learn coping skills and independent living skills to lead full, enriched lives. Northern Pines Medical Center provides mental health services through the program. While other mental health providers have outpatient services at TCC offices.
The county also has a respite care grant which is a service to help off-load the efforts of primary caregivers. Erickson said parents say that the grant is one of the most important services offered and that gives families a bit of space to build coping skills and avoid out of home placement. The grant is supported by the state and the Morrison County Board.
“We also have a number of kids served in the Community Access for Disability Inclusion (CADI) foster care service where they live in that home with 24-hour care and staffing services to meet those high behavioral mental health needs,” Erickson said.
She said independent living skills and behavioral analysis are two very sought after services that can be provided through CADI. Children can learn skills that they can bring home. CADI waiver cases have increased to 17 in 2019 from four in 2015.
“Kids sometimes don’t have all their needs met so we end up certifying them as disabled so we can open up other services,” Erickson said.
Those services could include Medical Assistance, medication management and MN Choice assessments which shows program eligibility. Social Services has been increasing the use of CADI because it keeps kids close to home.
There is another program called Youth Assertive Community Treatment (YACT) which is a residential service for residents ages 16 to 21 paid for with a special grant.
“Northern Pines is our provider for that grant and that provides intensive services in the home that includes psychiatric care that comes to their home... The only downfall is they have to be on regular medical assistance and they have to be 16 or older,” Erickson said.
The department has been asking the state to lower the age to 14 but little response has been given, according to Erickson.
Funding for the program comes from Targeted Case Management grants, federal and state funding as well as medical assistance funds. If patients don’t qualify for assistance they may have to pay out of pocket depending on the services provided.
Some of the challenges in running the program are a lack of mental health services for children and a workforce deficiency, especially for providing in-home care.
The program is going to work on removing those obstacles by participating with the Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Innovation Zone. This includes training programs for trauma informed care which will include a social history so patients don’t have to retell stories over and over with every new caregiver.
Training will also be provided to try and get the kids’ families to engage in increasing connections and community activities.
DHS also awarded the program an Independent Living Skills Grant so a youth board can be development. This will invite youth to tell program directors what services are most helpful to them and make for a better program overall.
Board of Commissioners Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved updates in the county funded burial policy and fees for residents and family members who cannot finance basic burial services;
• Approved an adult guardianship contract with St. Cloud Resource Training and Solutions at a rate of $210.37 per person per month;
• Authorized a change in medical examiner office from Ramsey to Midwest in Anoka;
• Accepted the county feedlot work plan including a 10-year inspection cycle of all feedlots;
• Approved a large assembly license for I.C.E. Fest Jan. 11-12, 2020;
• Approved delinquent tax resolution on manufactured homes, and wrote off delinquencies from 2009 in the amount of $1,760
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is Thursday Dec. 12, at 8:30 a.m. in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
