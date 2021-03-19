Social and emotional learning, a growing need among students

The Little Falls School Board heard a presentation about social and emotional learning from Larry Edgerton, principal of Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall and Lincoln Elementary School in Little Falls, Monday.
Explaining what social and emotional learning is, Edgerton said, “It is a process through which children and adults acquire and in an effective way, apply the knowledge, attitudes and skills necessary to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships and make responsible decisions.”
However, through the years he has been an educator, Edgerton said, he has seen the need increase for students to learn social and emotional skills exponentially. Because social and emotional needs of students need to be addressed before any real quality learning can take place, Edgerton is looking for ways to prepare teachers and other school staff to meet the growing need.
“We stress building relationships, making connections with students and families and this was really prevalent when our students were in distance learning. These relationships and connections go a long ways,” he said.
Edgerton also linked social and emotional learning with personalized learning. In a sense, the two can be intertwined.
“We can meet their academic needs and also work on those social needs as well through personalized learning,” he said.
One thing the schools implemented during distance learning was holding classroom meetings. It gave the students a chance to dialogue with their teachers and other students. It is something they continue to implement in their classrooms in-person. Even though the meetings are only 15-20 minutes long, they still give teachers the opportunity to teach social and emotional learning skills, Edgerton said.
At this time, both Dr. S.G. Knight and Lincoln Elementary Schools have social workers that work with students. They are starting to become overwhelmed because of how many students are in need. They can only do so much.
While having an outside agency in the buildings that provides mental health services, Edgerton said he has observed an increase in the need of mental health services, as well. It speaks of the growing need.
“During my first year in Little Falls, they would come in maybe two days a week and worked with a handful of kids. Now they have offices in each of my buildings and their caseload is full, a caseload so full with students on the waiting list and continues to grow,” he said.
Edgerton told the Board he foresees the district will continue to see an increase in students needing social and emotional learning opportunities as well as mental health services. As a result, teachers and other school staff will need more training on how to meet social and emotional needs, including curricular material that can help support teaching those skills. He also anticipates that at some point, just as there are academic interventionist, the district will eventually need social and emotional learning interventionists, as well, that can interact with students and teachers as well as providing them with guidance on how to help students.
“I think we will be moving forward in that direction sooner than we think because the need is definitely there,” he said.
Director Kelzie Herzog asked Edgerton why he thought the need for social and emotional learning continues to increase.
“I don’t. I wish we all knew,” he said.
When asked if he thought the issue would taper off as students aged, Edgerton said, speaking on behalf of elementary aged students and what he has observed, it doesn’t.
Little Falls School Board Briefs
In other business, Monday, the Little Falls School Board:
• Heard a presentation from Neil Andruschak, digital converter specialist for the school district, about the Empower Parent Portal, a program that tracks students’ progress, which parents can access;
• Approved hiring Stacey Jurek, continuing education chairperson, effective for the 2021-22 school year; and Kayla Kitt, six-hour PCA/EP at the high school;
• Accepted the following resignations: Kassondra Robinson, FACS teacher at the middle school, assistant girls basketball coach and assistant girls soccer coach, effective June 1; Trisha Laubach, six-hour PCA/EP districtwide, effective Feb. 9; Kayla Kitt, three-hour kitchen assistant at the high school, effective March 19; Mike Hendrickson, assistant varsity boys cross-country coach; and Darla Robertson, special education teacher at Lindbergh Elementary School, effective June 30;
• Approved terminating Benjamin Paycer, cleaner at the middle school, effective Feb. 3;
• Approved the following requests for retirement: Nichole Lorentzen-Bohnen, four-hour kitchen assistant at Lindbergh Elementary School, effective June 1; Leslie McCoy, six-hour PCA/EP at Lincoln Elementary School, effective June 2; Leeanne Grosso, physical education teacher at the midle school, effective June 1; Shelley Baumgartner, Title I teacher at Lindbergh Elementary School, effective June 1; Theresa Sims, ADSIS teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, effective June 1; Jody Boedigheimer, Title I teacher and ADSIS interventionist at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall, effective June 1; Debra Ferrell, 6.75-hour cook’s assistant at the high school, effective Oct. 29; Renee Tabatt, secretary I at CEC, effective June 30; Jeffrey Massmann, physical education teacher at the high school, effective June 2; and Mary Skoog, 6.5-hour PCA/EP at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School, effective June 2;
• Approved a medical leave of absence for Leslie McCoy, six-hr PA/EP at Lincoln Elementary School; and
• Approved the following donations: $6,000 to the Kare Kloset and $11,250 to the Flyer Pride Pack Weekend Food Backpack Program from Sunny Zwilling ICE Fest Pay It Forward; $2,000 from anonymous to the Kare Kloset; $4,000 from the Randall Cushing Lions Club to Dr. S.G. Elementary School for the KEA Project Fund; $500 to the Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) for the Nancy and Clyde Fregin Memorial Scholarship and $5,500 for the Mark Wood Foundation from the Initiative Foundation; $200 from Pamela Schilling for the Jeff Schilling Memorial LIFE is Good Scholarship; $600 from the “Spillum kids” to the LFCHS for the Jason and Dianne Spillum Education Scholarship; $2,598 from the Minnesota State High School League Foundation to the LFCHS for Flyer activities; and $1,000 from Contegrity Group Inc. for Flyer Media Productions.
The Little Falls School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, April 19, at 5 p.m. in the Little Falls Community Middle School Media Center.
