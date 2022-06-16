The Sobieski Skis dropped their first game of the season, 9-3, to the Cold Springs Springers, June 11. No stats were available.
The Skis rebounded against the Avon Lakers, June 12, beating their opponent 5-2.
Dusty Parker was unstoppable in the batter’s box, hitting on two of three at-bats. His two hits were a three-run home run and a double. He scored once and was walked once.
Scott Litchy took the mound, pitching the entire game, striking out eight batters and walking one. He allowed just two runs on three hits.
The Skis improved to 8-1 and took on the Opole Bears, Saturday, June 18, at 1:30 p.m.
Flensburg still winless
The Falcons are still searching for their first win as they lost twice last weekend. They fell to the Freeport Black Sox, 12-3, June 11, and they fell to the Upsala Blue Jays, 5-3, June 12.
No stats were available for the game against the Black Sox, but against the Blue Jays, Dylan Lukasavitz drove in a run on his only hit. Tucker Vetsch cracked off two hits on three at-bats.
Russell Fellbaum took the mound for the Falcons, pitching in seven innings. He struck out one batter and walked four, giving up five runs on five hits.
The Falcons are still in search of their first win as they dropped to 0-7. They played on the road, against St. Stephen, Saturday, June 18, at 1:30 p.m.
Rebels win in extra innings
The Fort Ripley Rebels beat the Avon Lakers, 4-3, in a game that went into 12 innings June 11.
Riley DeRosier had the best performance at the plate, hitting 4-for-6 with two RBIs, including the walk-off game winner.
Brett Kramer drove in a run on a triple, as well as scoring once.
On the mound, Ethan Braunum pitched seven innings, striking out six batters and walking one. He allowed three runs, one earned, on six hits.
Their luck continued the following day, where they played Aitkin, crushing the Steam, 8-2.
Alex Haapajoki was responsible for three of the Rebels’ eight runs. He was 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored.
Nick Jelacie recorded three hits on four at-bats, and an RBI.
Bryce Flanagan pitched seven innings, striking out 13 batters and walking four. He allowed just one run on three hits.
The Rebels rode a six game win streak after dropping their season opener. At 6-1, they traveled to Pierz to face the Bulldogs, Friday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m.
Brewers comeback foiled
The Pierz Brewers dropped their second in a row, falling 8-6 to the Foley Lumber Jacks, June 10.
The Brewers were down 8-0 going into the bottom of the sixth, but they had a resurgence of six runs to bring the game within two. They were unable to complete the comeback as the Lumber Jacks held them in the final two innings.
Kaden Kruschek drove in two runs on his only hit, while Jonah Prokott, Ryan Stuckmayer and Preston Veith recorded one RBI each.
Rylee Rauch pitched four innings for the Brewers, striking out three batters and walking three. He gave up eight runs on seven hits.
The Brewers’ record sat at 3-5 as they traveled to Nisswa, Friday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m.
Lakers edge out Riverdogs
The Pierz Lakers beat the Royalton Riverdogs. 5-4, at home, June 12. Despite Royalton edging out the Lakers in terms of hits, 10 hits to the Lakers’ eight, the home team took advantage of their opportunities.
No other stats were available.
The Lakers record improves to 6-2. They travel to Flensburg to take on the Falcons, Sunday, June 19, at 1:30 p.m.
Cubs lose six in a row
The Randall Cubs fell 3-2 at home, to the Royalton Riverdogs, June 11. The Cubs had a 2-0 lead going into the eight inning, but the Riverdogs scored once in the eighth and twice in the ninth, to steal the win.
Matt Otremba and Travis Wenzel had the best performances at the plate. Otremba hit 2-for-5, with an RBI and a score, and Wenzel was 2-for-5 as well.
In seven innings pitched, Brett Strack struck out six batters and walked two. He didn’t give up a single run on two hits.
The Cubs took on the Black Sox, June 12, losing 8-3. No stats were available.
The Cubs lost their sixth in a row after winning their season opener. They find themselves at 1-6, with their next game coming against the Opole Bears on the road, Sunday, June 26.
Riverdogs rally late
The Royalton Riverdogs had a come from behind victory over the Randall Cubs, winning 3-2, June 11. The Riverdogs were down 2-1 going into the final inning.
With two outs, Drew Yourczek drove in a run to tie the game. Ryan Snyder, who hit 2-for-3 at the plate, drove in the final run to give the Riverdogs their first lead of the game. The defense held off the Cubs to give Royalton their third win.
Zach Leibold cracked off two hits in three at-bats, scored twice and was walked once.
The Riverdogs ended their losing streak with the win, but they lost their next game, 5-4, to the Pierz Lakers, June 12. No stats were available.
The Riverdogs dropped to 3-8, and played the Fergus Falls Hurricanes, Friday, June 17, at 8:30 p.m.
Swans lose hard
The Swanville Swans lost 14-1 to the St. Stephens Steves, June 12.
The Swans recorded just three hits as a team compared to the Steves’ 15. The three hits came from Jordan Sales, Colten Kruzel and Joshua Vogel.
Hudson Pung pitched 3.2 innings and Vogel pitched 2.1 innings.
The Swans fell to 1-9 and faced the Avon Lakers, Saturday, June 18, at 1:30 p.m.
Blue Jays knock off Falcons
The Blue Jays took care of business on the road against the Flensburg Falcons, beating them 5-3, June 12.
Nick Frieler drove in two runs on a single and Levi Lampert recorded one hit on two at-bats. He was walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice.
On the mound, Lampert pitched for 7.1 innings, striking out 10 batters and walking two. He gave up just three hits and no runs.
The Blue Jays improved to 4-4 and looked to get over .500 as they traveled to Freeport to play the Black Sox, Saturday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m.
Buckman loses first game
The Billygoats were handed their first loss of the season against the Nisswa Lightning, June 12, falling 15-3. No stats were available.
Buckman dropped to 6-1, and hosted the Foley Falcons, Saturday, June 18, at 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.