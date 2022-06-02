The Sobieski Skis shut out the Pierz Bulldogs 10-0, May 29, in Victory Leage action. The Skis held the Bulldogs to just one hit while they recorded 12.
Alex Gwost hit a three-run home run. Dan Marod recorded a home run as well as a double to drive in two total runs.
Jake Kapphahn pitched four innings for the Skis, striking out three batters and not allowing a single hit.
The Skis played the Riverdogs, May 30, crushing them in an 11-1 victory.
The Skis recorded three home runs, from Collin Eckman, Dusty Parker and Kapphahn. Parker and Kapphahn recorded four RBIs each.
Gwost pitched four innings for the Skis, striking out five batters and walking four. He gave up one run on two hits.
Sobieski improved to 5-0 as they traveled to Flensburg to face the Falcons, Sunday, June 5, at 12:00 p.m.
Rebels get two in a row
The Fort Ripley Rebels notched two more wins.Their first was a 10-7 victory against the St. Wendel Saints, Sunday, May 29.
Riley DeRosier drove in four runs on two hits, with both of them being home runs.
Nick Jelacie drove in three runs on two hits, one of them being a home run, as well as scoring two runs.
Bryce Flanagan drove a ball over the fence as well. He recorded three total hits, two RBIs and two runs.
On the mound, Ethan Branum pitched five innings, striking out seven batters and walking two. He gave up just four runs on nine hits.
They hosted the Opole Bears, Monday, May 30, and beat them 7-2.
Brett Kramer went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, hitting a home run and driving in three runs.
Flanagan took the mound for the Rebels, pitching nine innings, striking out 10 batters and walking six. He allowed just one earned run on four hits.
The Rebels now stand at 3-1 and host the Pierz Lakers, Sunday, June 5, at 1:30 p.m.
Upsala splits last two games
The Blue Jays came away with a 2-1 road win over the Riverdogs, May 28.
Brandon Welinski recorded four hits on five at-bats, one hit being a double.
Brady Burggraff and Haden Chuba drove in the team’s two runs.
Brock Cichon pitched 10 innings, striking out six batters and walking four. He allowed just one run on five hits.
They lost 1-0 to the Pierz Lakers in their next game, May 30. No stats were available.
The 2-3 Blue Jays’ next game is Sunday, June 5, at home against the Opole Bears at 1:30 p.m.
Royalton falls to 2-5
The Riverdogs lost 2-1 at home to the Upsala Blue Jays, May 28.
Ethan Walcheski recorded two hits on four at-bats. Zack Cekalla drove in the team’s only run.
On the mound, Zach Leibold struck out six batters and walked three. He gave up just two runs and allowed 12 hits in 10 innings.
Royalton lost another game, this time 11-1 against Sobieski, May 30.
Grayson Suska was 2-for-2 at the plate and scored the Riverdogs’ only run.
Suska also pitched 3.2 innings, striking out two batters and walking two. He gave up eight runs on 13 hits.
The Riverdogs’ record fell to 2-5. They host the St. Mathias Devils, Saturday, June 4, at 1:30 p.m.
Swanville loses four in a row
The Swans lost 8-1 to the Pierz Brewers, May 29. No stats were available.
The Swans lost again the following day, May 30, to the Pierz Lakers, this time it was a 14-1 loss. There were no stats available for this game.
The Swans dropped their fourth in a row and fell to 1-6 on the season. They host the St. Wendel Saints Saturday, June 4, at 1:30 p.m.
Flensburg drops to 0-4
The Falcons were shut out by the Pierz Brewers, May 29, 10-0. No stats were available.
The 0-4 Falcons are still looking for their first win as they host the Sobieski Skis, Sunday, June 5, at noon.
Brewers beat Swans
The Pierz Brewers traveled to Swanville, May 29, beating the Swans 8-1 on their own field. No stats were available.
The Brewers got their second win in a row, and look to get their third, as they travel to St. Mathias, Sunday, June 5, to face the Devils at 4:30 p.m.
Bulldogs lose two in a row
The Pierz Bulldogs were shut out 10-0 by the Sobieski Skis, May 29.
Austin Gohl recorded the team’s only hit.
George Toops pitched four innings for the Bulldogs, striking out two batters and giving up one run on four hits.
The Bulldogs drop their second in a row to fall to 3-2 on the season. Their next game is in Foley, Sunday, June 5, at 1:30 p.m.
Lakers win close at home
The Pierz Lakers beat the Blue Jays at home, May 29, in a low scoring 1-0 game. No stats were available.
The Lakers played the Swans, Monday, May 30, crushing their opponent, 14-1. No stats were available.
After losing their first game, the Lakers find themselves at 4-1 on the season. They travel to Nisswa, Friday, June 3, to face the Lightning.
