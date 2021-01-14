Swanville Public School announced that senior Anthony Sobiech was chosen as the December 2020 Senior High Student of the Month. He is the son of John and Elizabeth Sobiech.
Sobiech participates in a variety of school activities, including playing football since seventh grade, a valued member of the robotics team his junior and senior year and track since he was a sophomore.
Outside of school, Sobiech has recently taken a tutoring role with a younger student. He has volunteered at SAB meat raffles. His favorite thing about school is the opportunities he has been given to boost his future goals. His achievements include being on the A and B honor roll and lettering in football.
“Anthony is a student I can rely on to complete school work at a high level. He is resourceful and determined to complete projects. Anthony was on a team in my ‘intro to engineering’ class that won a class competition on VexIQ Lego Robots — he was a great asset to his team and helped them succeed,” said science teacher Jason Lee. “Anthony also recently used CAD programming to design a model guitar that can be 3D printed. The dedication Anthony shows is impressive, and I have confidence he will succeed in many things throughout his life.”
Elementary teacher and track coach Pete Swisher, said, “I had the pleasure of having Anthony as a teacher’s assistant last year and have enjoyed coaching him in track and field each of the past two years. Anthony was an excellent TA, grading papers and especially helping my fifth graders with work. His patience and sense of humor put them at ease.”
Swisher said for track, Sobiech is a thrower who first came out as a sophomore and has improved tremendously over the little time he has competed.
“He is always among the first to volunteer with anything that is needed, which is always much appreciated,” Swisher said.
Sobiech’s advice for other students is to “Put in the extra work instead of the bare minimum, it will definitely help.”
Sobiech enjoys drawing, and listening to music.
He plans to attend University of Minnesota - Morris to eventually become an elementary teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.