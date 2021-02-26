To the Editor:
I grew up in Little Falls, and am recently retired from my consulting municipal engineering job. During these days of COVID, I have gotten in the habit of taking daily walks, and once a week, I drive to Little Falls from our home in the St. Cloud area, to walk through Maple Island Park and the downtown, to enjoy the ambiance and spend a few dollars at the local shops.
In my career, I spent a fair amount of time trying to figure out ways to make pedestrian travel safer, particularly in downtown areas. Here’s where the “special” part comes.
Every time I walk in Little Falls, I cross at an uncontrolled intersection on both TH 27 (Broadway), and CR 76 (First Street NE), both very busy roads. Every time cars will stop for me to cross the street. Every time!
When I asked the Little Falls city engineer what the secret was for this amazing and universal display of kindness and safety, he replied “hometown values.” I could not agree more, and this is what makes Little Falls special.
I’m proud to call you my “hometown” Little Falls.
