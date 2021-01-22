Abigail Claire Snow, 25, Little Falls, was given a stay of adjudication in Morrison County District Court for a felony conviction of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 4, 2020, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle that he knew belonged to Snow at a gas station in Little Falls. As the vehicle traveled east on Highway 27, the deputy ran the vehicle’s registration and found Snow’s driver’s license was suspended.
Snow was pulled over and subsequently arrested for driving after suspension. During the arrest, the deputy saw a number of tin foil bindles near the driver’s seat of her vehicle, one of which had black burned residue on it. According to the criminal complaint, bindles of that type are consistent with heroin use.
After arriving at the jail, Snow “produced a glass methamphetamine pipe which appeared to be used and had white residue on the inside.” During a strip search at the jail, correctional staff also found a small pink coin purse that contained numerous items of paraphernalia. Two small crystals that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine were also found on Snow’s person.
Snow received credit for 14 days served in local confinement and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
