Abigail Claire Snow, 25, Little Falls was convicted of a felony for aiding an offender in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a July 28, 2019 incident, when an officer received information about a convicted felon with a warrant for his arrest staying in a hotel in Little Falls.
A witness reported the felon and a woman, Snow, together at the hotel.
When officers went to arrest the felon, Snow was just driving into the hotel parking lot.
On questioning, Snow denied the felon was in her room.
The officer then informed Snow that the felon was caught on video and she could be charged with harboring a felon if she lied to law enforcement.
Snow still denied the presence of the felon.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers arrived to the hotel and found the felon walking out of he hotel room, giving himself up.
Video surveillance showed the felon was in the room at the same time as Snow, according to the criminal complaint.
Snow was sentenced to one year and one day in prison with a three year stay, three years of supervised probation, a $50 fine and was credited for 19 days served in local confinement.
