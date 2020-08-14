To the Editor:

I have read the book, “Imprisoned by Fear,” about Byron Smith. His guilty verdict should be overturned.

We as taxpayers pay for safety from our law enforcement. He contacted them for help after a $50,000 burglary and nothing was ever done. Let’s understand the fear he had after six home invasions, plus stolen guns.

If anyone thinks it’s OK to break into a home and memorialize criminals, our society has a huge problem.

— Beth Burgardt, Little Falls

