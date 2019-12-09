The Little Falls Wastewater Department will be placing four SmartFLOE sensors to detect the source of millions of gallons of extra water entering the sanitary system.
After reviewing water flow rates for the past three years, Public Works Director and City Engineer Greg Kimman noted a direct correlation between heavy rainfall and an increase in water treated at the facility.
“All that water is essentially clean water that we have to pump, convey and treat before it’s discharged into the Mississippi River,” Kimman said.
The wastewater plant treats about 28 million gallons of water per month in dry weather. According to Kimman, this year’s heavy rainfall resulted in nearly three times that amount being processed in May and October, approximately 60 million and 58 million gallons, respectively.
Sixty million gallons of water equates to nearly 91 Olympic sized swimming pools.
The sensors will be mounted to selected manhole covers and immediately begin collecting water flow data in real time. The sensors can be moved to test multiple locations.
“So as the rain events occur,” Kimman said. “We can see the spike come up and come down and that will help us identify where these potential sources are coming from and help us investigate a bit more of what’s causing them.”
He explained that the two sources of excess water are inflow and infiltration. Inflow involves an open pipe with a catch basin or a downspout that is dumped directly into the sanitary sewer.
“We know it’s inflow because you see it almost instantaneously. It rains and then almost a half hour later we see a spike in our lift station flows,” Kimman said.
A lift station improves the flow of wastewater water by moving it from a low elevation to a higher one, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
The east side of Little Falls tends to have more issues related to inflow due to open pipes, Kimman said.
The second source, infiltration, includes issues with cracked pipes, bad joints and incorrectly placed sump pumps. These factors can cause up to two weeks of high flows in lift stations.
Incorrect sump pump placement may be a key factor in the increase of processed water. A city ordinance is in place which prohibits residents from pumping into the sanitary system.
“We’d like to start a sump pump inspection program where we go see if people’s sump pumps are hooked up to sanitary sewer,” Kimman said. “That is clean water that’s getting dumped right into the sanitary sewer.”
He said that people can have their sump pump drain into their yard, into a storm drain or out on the curb.
Treating extra water comes with extra costs, and raises concerns about storage capacity for the plant, which, according to Kimman, is designed to process about 64 million gallons a month.
He said that in the long term SmartFLOE would save residents money, as resolving the issue will result in less water processed and greater efficiency, which is a preferred solution over the eventual possibility of expanding the plant.
In a proposal made to the City Council Monday, Kimman and Matt Streit, assistant wastewater superintendent, requested $20,000 for the project which the Council approved unanimously. Council member Raquel Lundberg was absent. Kimman said the department is hoping to have the sensors installed this winter while water flow is low so an average flow amount can be determined before spring when they will move sensor locations.
