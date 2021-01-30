Morrison County is making strides in getting vaccinations against COVID-19 to residents who want them.
It has, however, been a slow-moving process both in Morrison County and throughout the United States.
“There are still limited vaccines, so we are only getting a certain amount,” said Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold. “The other challenge is, we’re not sure of the number of vaccines we get every week. It’s required that you get 90% of the vaccines into arms within 72 hours, 100% within seven days. Now, as they have increased that percentage of how quickly you have to get it into arms, it’s hard for us to do that in 72 hours. Now as we transition to second doses, scheduling out more days along with our second doses becomes a challenge with our nurses.”
As of Jan. 25, a total of 1,423 people in Morrison County had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Second doses are well underway for health care providers who were among the first in the county to receive the initial dose, and CHI St. Gabriel’s began contacting patients age 65 and older on Jan. 21 to begin getting shots out to that population.
Morrison County Public Health was scheduled to vaccinate 204 people on Jan. 27. It had already administered vaccinations to law enforcement, EMS and first responders who wanted the shot. Wednesday’s appointments consisted of health care workers not associated with a health care organization — such as eye doctors, dentists, pharmacists and doctors working in a private practice. Also included in that round were adult foster care residents and staff. Vold said local pharmacies had teamed up with long-term care facilities to ensure everyone in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities had at least one dose, which was expected to be complete by the end of the week.
“We’re really looking at the vulnerable populations and those who are working with those vulnerable populations,” Vold said.
While Morrison County has not received enough doses of the vaccine to begin dispersing them to the 65-plus population, CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital and other area health care providers are working to get them vaccinated. Vold said the Little Falls hospital is going through its patient list and, based on underlying health conditions, identifying the most vulnerable and calling them to schedule appointments. They will work down the list as more and more people get the shot. Other central Minnesota hospitals such as Essentia Health in Brainerd and CentraCare in St. Cloud are doing the same for their patients, he said.
Another group the Minnesota Department of Health has identified as a priority population is K-12 educators and child care providers. Vold said, so far, CHI St. Gabriel’s has scheduled vaccinations with four of the five public school districts in Morrison County.
Some neighboring counties, such as Todd County, have held mass vaccination events such as drive-thru clinics. Though Vold could not speculate on whether or not the number of vaccines Morrison County is receiving is comparable to other counties, he said right now such an event is not feasible locally.
“The other issue, those that we schedule have to come back for a second dose,” Vold said. “As you do mass dispensing, the challenge is making sure all of those folks come back.
“We know there are more people who want the vaccine than we have vaccines for, which is great to see because we know that’s the next great step to improve our condition so the pandemic isn’t all we’re talking about,” he continued. “At this point, we are not doing the general public, 65-plus, in scheduling or creating a waiting list.”
When Vold spoke to the Morrison County Board Tuesday morning, Commissioner Randy Winscher questioned why such events could not occur locally. County Administrator Deb Gruber said logistically it would not make sense for Morrison County Public Health to do a mass vaccination event when there are other organizations in the community better equipped to handle all that would go into it. She added that the small number of doses the county has received do not warrant a big event.
“In order to be able to actively engage in a clinic, it’s scheduling it, following up with the scheduling,” Gruber said. “Doing all that for a limited amount of vaccine that we get, we’re just not really equipped to do that super well. So, we’re trying to rely on our private partners and giving those vaccines to those private partners and saying, ‘You know who those vulnerable people are because you have those systems in place, you have the scheduling system and the follow-up systems, and the charting systems and you’re working with insurance companies where we are not able to get reimbursement, if it exists. All of that stuff comes into play that we’re trying to balance how well it can get done and who’s best equipped to do it well.”
Morrison County is not alone in facing many of these issues. During the week of Jan 18 - 22, MDH attempted to roll out a way for residents to schedule vaccinations at one of seven pilot sites throughout the state online. The site quickly crashed due to the volume of users attempting to get on. On Jan. 26, the site re-opened but was no longer first-come, first-served. Those who were eligible for a vaccination could sign up and were then placed in a lottery. Anyone whose name was drawn was able to get the shot at whichever site they had chosen during registration.
In all, Vold said Minnesota is getting roughly 60,000 - 65,000 doses of vaccine per week.
“That barely finishes up Morrison County, if you look at it from that perspective,” Vold said. “I think I’ve seen the number about a million-plus 65 and older (in Minnesota). It’s still gonna take some time, but we certainly see across the state and across our region people getting called in.”
Once the current priority populations — 65-plus, K-12 educators and child care providers — reach a point where most are vaccinated, Vold anticipated the next group to be eligible will be adults under age 65 with co-morbidities or underlying health conditions which make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. He said updates on eligibility will be announced on Morrison County’s website and its social media pages.
It has now been nearly 11 months since COVID-19 was first reported in Minnesota. Vold said it has been a challenge, and the vaccines — particularly the fact two doses are required — have presented a new series of hurdles. He said his staff at Morrison County Public Health along with private health partners within the community have helped meet those challenges and mitigate their impact.
Though the issue of COVID-19 has now been around for a long time, he said there is reason for optimism moving forward.
“Our long-term care facilities, hopefully (vaccinations) will open (those) up and families will be able to go see their loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Vold said. “It’s certainly more positive news than what we’ve heard in the past. It continues to show improvement.”
