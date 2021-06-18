Skyler Lei Collins, 20, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 90 days of local confinement and 10 years of supervised probation for a felony conviction of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct with a 14-year-old.
Collins also must register as a predatory offender and was given credit for one day served in local confinement.
On Nov. 18, 2019, a member of the Little Falls Police Department received a report of an adult male having sexual contact with a 14-year-old juvenile. One day later, he made arrangements to speak with the victim and interviewed them regarding the allegations.
The victim reported that they were sexually abused by Collins, who was 18 at the time. They described that they frequently babysat at the home of a family friend and, on two occasions, Collins was present.
The victim described two instances in which Collins touched them inappropriately, once in October 2019 and again in November 2019.
Law enforcement took a recorded statement from Collins, who admitted to having sexual contact with the victim. He explained that he was using illegal drugs at the time of both instances and “therefore had a poor memory of what had occurred.”
A charge of third degree criminal sexual conduct was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
