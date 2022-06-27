Sobieski dominated the Swanville Swans as they had their best offensive performance of the season, winning 24-8, Sunday, June 26.
The Skis recorded 21 hits and no errors.
Matt Filippi, Collin Kray and Collin Eckman all recorded three RBIs. Jake Kapphahn, Riley Czech, Zach Opatz, Dusty Parker and Joey Hanowski all recorded two RBIs.
Kray totaled five hits on six at-bats. He scored three times and hit two doubles.
On the mound, Scott Litchy pitched for four innings. He struck out three batters and walked one. He gave up six runs on ten hits.
The Skis improve to 11-1 and look to take down the Hamel Hawks in Cold Spring, Wednesday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m.
Bulldogs hit rough patch
The Pierz Bulldogs dropped their game against the Upsala Blue Jays, Saturday, June 25, 7-2.
Troy Emmerich and Craig Luberts recorded the team’s two RBIs.
Justin Eschenbacher pitched four innings, striking out two batters and walking five. He allowed just two runs on four hits.
The Bulldogs hoped to rebound against the Billygoats, Sunday, June 26, but fell 9-4.
Pierz took an early 3-0 lead after three innings, but the Billygoats came back and scored nine runs in the last half of the game.
Luberts and Charles Boser both finished the game at the plate with two hits on three at-bats.
Max Barclay took the mound for six innings and Kirby Fischer pitched for three.
The Bulldogs’ record dropped to 4-7 on the season. Their next game is against their in-town rival Lakers, Saturday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m.
Lakers best the Devils
The Pierz Lakers crushed the St. Mathias Devils 13-3, Sunday, June 26.
The Lakers recorded eight hits and the Devils recorded five. No other stats were available.
The Lakers improve to 9-2 and take on the Randall Cubs at home, Wednesday, July 6, at 7:30 p.m.
Falcons fall again
The Flensburg Falcons dropped two games, Sunday, June 26. They lost 14-3 to the Swanville Swans and 18-6 to the Buckman Billygoats.
No stats were available for the game against Swanville.
Against Buckman, the Falcons’ Brent Carry took the plate, hitting 2-for-4.
Gunner Gustafson pitched six innings for the Falcons.
The Falcons still look for their first win of the season as they fall to 0-11. They play the Avon Lakers on the road, Friday, July 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Rebels’ win streak ends
The Fort Ripley Rebels took down the Roscoe Rangers on the road, winning 5-4, Saturday, June 25. No stats were available.
Their nine-game win streak came to an end, Sunday, June 26, as they fell 3-1 to the Nisswa Lightning. No stats were available.
The Rebels’ record fell to 9-2. They look to get back on track on the road against the Freeport Black Sox, Saturday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m.
Strack strikes out the Bears
The Randall Cubs shut out the Opole Bears, 5-0, Sunday, June 26.
Caleb Strack dominated on the mound, striking out 20 Bears batters and walking just one. He allowed just two runs in nine innings.
At the plate, Matt Otremba’s sole hit came by way of a two-run home run in the fifth. Travis Wenzel recorded two hits, both doubles, scored once and drove in a run.
The Cubs end their six game losing streak to improve to 2-6. They take on the St. Stephen Steves at home, Saturday, July 2, at 1:30 p.m.
Upsala sits at .500
The Upsala Blue Jays won 7-2 over the Pierz Bulldogs at home, Saturday, June 25.
Brock Cichon drove in three runs and Brandon Welinski drove in two.
Cichon took the mound for five innings, striking out three batters and walking one. He gave up two runs on four hits.
The Swans were not so lucky in their next game. They fell 24-8 to the Sobieski Skis, Sunday, June 26.
Welinski drove in two runs on one hit. Levi Lampert recorded three hits, one of them a solo home run, two scores and an RBI.
The Blue Jays record stands even at 5-5. They travel to Pierz to take on the Brewers, Friday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m.
Swans get last minute win
The Swanville Swans rallied late against the Opole Bears, winning 3-2, Friday, June 24.
The Swans were down 2-0 going into the bottom of the eighth, until they scored three runs to take the lead. Hudson Pung, Travis Barthel and Jackson Thieschafer all drove in runs to give the Swans the win.
Josh Vogel pitched all nine innings for the Swans, striking out five batters. He gave up 10 hits, but only allowed two runs. Vogel also got the final out of the game on a pick off, with the bases loaded.
The Swans took down the Falcons, Sunday, June 26, in a 14-3 rout. No stats were available for this game.
The Swans improved to 3-11 and currently ride a two game win streak. They hope to continue that streak as they host the Blue Jays, Sunday, July 10, at 1:30 p.m.
Buckman gets two wins
The Billygoats faced two teams, Sunday, June 26, The Pierz Bulldogs and the Flensburg Falcons. They came away with two wins, beating the Bulldogs 9-4, and the Falcons 18-6.
The Bulldogs had an early lead over the Billygoats, but they rallied, scoring twice in the fifth, three in both the sixth and seventh, and one run in the eighth, to finish out the game.
Lane Gertz scored twice on two at-bats, recording two hits.
Travis Kahl pitched six innings and Andrew Winsher pitched three innings.
Against the Falcons, the Billygoats recorded 17 hits as a team. Four of those hits came from Boser, three came from Aaron Weber and Gertz, Jack Suska and Shawn Lanners all recorded two hits.
Pitching for the Billygoats was Aaron Weber, who gave up six runs on seven hits, in seven innings.
Buckman ended their three game losing streak and improved to 8-3. They travel to Pierz to take on the Brewers, Friday, July 8, at 7:30 p.m.
