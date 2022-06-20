In a battle against two of the top teams in the Victory League, the only way for the game to end would be in extra innings. The Sobieski Skis came away with a road win against the Buckman Billygoats, Sunday, June 19. The game ended 6-3 in the 11th inning .
Buckman got off to a hot start scoring two runs in the first inning. With a runner on first, Lane Girtz hit an RBI double to give the Billy goats their first run. The next batter, Noah Boser, hit another double to drive in the second run.
It was quiet for the next few innings, with each team holding their opponent to just a handful of hits.
In the fifth, the Skis managed to break through the stout Buckman defense and score three runs to take a 3-2 lead.
The Skis’ Colin Eckman hit a line drive past the infield, driving in two runs. A wild pitch gave the Skis another run to take the lead.
Buckman responded, in that same inning, with an RBI double from Matt Kummet, making it a 3-3 game.
Both teams battled it out for the next five innings. In the top of the 11th, the Skis broke off three runs, increasing their lead to 6-3.
Collin Kray and Zach Opatz both hit RBI doubles, and had another run score on another wild pitch.
Buckman was unable to get any runs in their next at-bat, ending the game after 11.
The Skis improve to 10-1 and the Billygoats drop to 6-3.
The Skis recorded ten hits total and the Billygoats recorded nine. Neither team recorded any errors.
For the Skis, Riley Hirsch hit 2-for-4.
On the mound, Dusty Parker closed out the final five innings. He didn’t give up a single run and struck out three batters.
For the Billygoats, Kummet, Boser and Girtz all recorded two hits, with Girtz scoring twice.
Andrew Winscher pitched six innings, striking out two batters and walking three. He gave up three runs on five hits.
The Skis travel to face the Upsala Blue Jays, Sunday, June 26, at 1:30 p.m.
The Billygoats host the Pierz Bulldogs, Sunday, June 26, at 1:30 p.m.
