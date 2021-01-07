Little Falls Community High School recently announced that Ellie Skeesick has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for December 2020. She is the daughter of Trevor and Tammy Skeesick.
Skeesick’s academic success is indicated by her continual presence on the A Honor Roll and her induction into the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior. This is quite impressive when her list of activities is reviewed. A two-sport athlete for the Flyers, Skeesick has devoted considerable time to volleyball and softball. She has been a varsity athlete on the volleyball team since she was a freshman and has garnered recognition as an All-Area Top 20 Volleyball selection by the Brainerd Dispatch during her junior season. Additionally, Skeesick has been active with the Little Falls chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes for four years, LINK for two years, and the Homecoming committee for two years. During her junior year, she was selected as the class representative for Homecoming.
Deb Yliniemi-Ahlin, high school science teacher, has known Skeesick for her entire life but most recently, as her teacher, adviser and Fellowship of Athletes (FCA) Huddle Leader.
“Ellie is not afraid to reach out to those in need with a simple ‘Hi’ in the hallway, a hand in picking up dropped books, or a smile is shared at just that right moment,” Yliniemi-Ahlin said. “As part of her FCA worship family, I have had the privilege of working side by side with this young lady on numerous outreach projects. Ellie is dedicated to giving back to our community through her faith and compassion by volunteering at church and with Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith.”
Yliniemi-Ahlin said Skeesick’s personal strengths are as impressive as her academic accomplishments.
“She’s an active learner and a humble presence in class with a great sense of humor. Ellie is the perfect person to get a group project rolling, but she also knows how to sit back and let others take the lead. Her cheerful nature and openness to feedback means she’s always growing as a learner, an impressive strength that will continue to serve her well in college and beyond,” Yliniemi-Ahlin said.
“Ellie is just the kind of driven, engaging, and curious student that helped make our classroom a lively environment and safe place to take intellectual risks in the nursing field. She was also very caring, gentle, compassionate, conscientious and professional at all times. Ellie was a natural leader in the nursing lab and a positive influence in her clinical group. She was focused and displayed great initiative, all while being an effective team player,” she said.
Tom Stockard, high school social studies teacher, said, “The current pandemic has disrupted various aspects of daily life, but it hasn’t dampened Ellie Skeesick’s exuberant demeanor and the joy she brings to anyone in her company. Her energy is contagious and her desire to tackle course material regardless of the medium or content is unparalleled. Ellie is persistent, mature and remarkably organized. She works tirelessly to improve herself and is driven to excel at levels surpassing her peers.
“Furthermore, Ms. Skeesick is the consummate teammate and offers maximum effort in co-curriculars. Once she dons the Flyer uniform, she transforms into an intense and fearless competitor. Whether she is striking out a batter at the plate or diving for a dig on the court, Ellie is dedicated to improving her team. Ellie is an exemplary student athlete and an even better person. She is very worthy of this award, and I commend her for this recognition,” Stockard said.
Skeesick’s volunteer activities are faith-based and include playing guitar in the praise band, participating in the youth group, and going on mission trips through her church.
When she is not in school, Skeesick enjoys going to church, hanging with friends, fishing and playing guitar.
After graduation, Skeesick plans to attend St. Scholastica while pursuing a nursing degree with the possibility of studying to be a nurse practitioner.
