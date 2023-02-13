An investigation is underway regarding six male inmates housed at the Morrison County Jail, who showed signs of overdosing Saturday, Feb. 11.
In a press release, Morrison County Sheriff, Shawn Larsen, said that staff at the jail were alerted of an unresponsive inmate in a housing unit about 6:57 p.m. and correctional officers responded to the cell block.
Staff called for backup, with Morrison County deputies and Little Falls police officers responding, as well as Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service personnel and a nurse from St. Gabriel’s Hospital, to provide lifesaving efforts.
After working on the first inmate who had been reported to be unresponsive, five other inmates in the same housing unit began to show signs of a potential overdose, bringing the total number of inmates affected to six. Narcan had been administered to five of the six inmates, the press release stated.
All six inmates were transported to the hospital, evaluated and eventually cleared and released back to the Morrison County Jail.
Larsen said in a press release that the Minnesota Department of Corrections has been notified of the incident. An investigation is being conducted by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Little Falls Police Department.
Larsen said in the release that he is proud of “everyone’s collaborative efforts, for their quick response and lifesaving actions, which ultimately saved the lives of six inmates.”
The case remains an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time, according to the press release.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Little Falls Police Department, St. Gabriel’s Hospital staff, Mayor Clinic Ambulance Service and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.
