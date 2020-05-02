The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Morrison County this week: two teenagers, two people in their 40s and Thursday evening, a person in their 60s.
Five of the county’s six total confirmed cases are people under the age of 50. Across the state, thoseage 49 and younger represent 50% of confirmed cases.
Public Health is informed of these cases in order to provide possibly needed services and support to those residents. The infected residents will quarantine in their homes for two weeks unless further medical care is needed.
“MDH is conducting the case contact investigation for the positive cases in Morrison County. Local Public Health does not have authority to share private health data, which includes identifying information, specific address or even community of residences for those who test positive with COVID-19,” said a press release from Morrison County Public Health.
Public Health Director Brad Vold said that several Public Health employees have attempted to get data on the number of people tested in the county, but they have not been able to obtain it. He said it’s important to give counties a better picture of the situation by looking at the number of confirmed positive cases and those who tested negative.
According to MDH, testing is limited to those with symptoms, meaning that confirmed positive cases only represent a small portion of people who may have or had the disease, which is widespread throughout all communities.
As of April 30, Minnesota completed 70,276 tests with 5,136 positive results, which have steadily been increasing. MDH reported 343 COVID-19 deaths in the state. About one fifth of positive cases end up being hospitalized, impacting patients from infancy to those over a century old.
Due to ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tim Walz extended the state’s stay at home orders to May 18, with some openings for non-essential employees to return to safe workplaces.
The stay at home order advises all residents not to leave their homes except for reasons including but not limited to: essential travel, health visits, shopping for essential goods or engaging in solo recreational activities.
The governor is also recommending Minnesotans wear face coverings out in public, while still taking social distancing measures.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, sore throat or new loss of smell or taste.
Public Health recommends anyone showing symptoms should self-quarantine for at least seven days, going at least three days without a fever.
Recommended preventative methods from MDH include thorough and regular hand washing, following social distancing guidelines by staying home and avoiding crowds, covering coughs and sneezes and regularly disinfecting household surfaces.
A patient could wait up to four days to receive their test result.
Local hospitals like CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital are able to conduct testing for COVID-19 and hope to expand capacity to test all those who show symptoms. President Steven Smith said that, like all hospitals, CHI St. Gabriel’s has also been impacted by the lack of testing supplies, but that the situation evolves rapidly and supply chains may change.
The hospital is prepared to expand its inpatient capacity to twice its normal intake, if needed, Smith said. In order to get a COVID-19 test, a resident must see a physician either in person or through a clinic Telehealth visit, where they will decide if a test is needed.
Both staff and patients are screened before entering the hospital, Smith said, and those with any COVID-19 symptoms are directed to an area away from other hospital patients.
“All patients should feel safe to come to our hospital and clinics. We are following CDC and MDH guidelines regarding the wearing of masks, both as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and as source control, to protect our patients as well as all employees of CHI St. Gabriel’s Health ... We really are taking all levels of precaution to ensure that patients are cared for and that we are providing this care in an environment that is safe for the patient,” Smith said.
The hospital is still seeing patients for essential inpatient procedures or visits, he said, and CHI St. Gabriel’s is able to provide health services for all community members.
Any questions related to COVID-19 can be directed to the MDH Health Hotline at (651) 201-3920 or Morrison County Public Health at (320) 632-6664, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
