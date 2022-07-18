Sisters volunteer, so no one has to die alone

No One Dies Alone (NODA). That is the name of the outreach and concept sisters Jan Erwin and Carol Doucette, both of Little Falls, were inspired to start volunteering.
The outreach was started by Bev Welle, a member of the Haven of Mercy Tri-Parish Catholic Community a few years ago. She’s also Doucette’s sister-in-law.
“She had recently retired and really felt a calling to do this,” Doucette said.
Erwin said she heard Welle speak about NODA in 2018, and felt compelled to do something.
“It just struck a cord with me when she talked about that no one should die alone,” she said.
The thought was to have volunteers to take shifts to stay with a person who was very close to death. It would also free up family members to run errands, to rest or do other things and at the same time, ensure that the person wouldn’t die alone if it was his or her time to go, Erwin said.
At first, shifts were set at two hours at a time, but was soon changed to four hours as the volunteers said they preferred to volunteer another two hours, especially overnight. Erwin said that eventually NODA needed to be placed under the “umbrella” of hospice. It led NODA and the two sisters to be connected with hospice at CHI Health at Home in Little Falls.
Since then, the two have volunteered many hours to sit and connect with families and clients who are receiving hospice care. CHI Health at Home also offered hospice training for the volunteers — something that inspired Erwin and Doucette even more.
“We weren’t sure at first if we could do hospice but after going through the training, we were really encouraged,” Erwin said.
Besides seeing the relief it brings to the loved ones caring for the client, Doucette and Erwin said they have enjoyed meeting and getting to know clients. Many times they are able to connect on one level or another, such as through a shared interest.
Doucette said she recalls one man who received hospice services for a while until he got better. The two spoke about baseball for hours. He also had many stories to share from his younger days of playing the game, she said.
One woman Erwin met with regularly was confined to a wheelchair. However, whenever the weather permitted, the two enjoyed going for walks and look at the flower gardens.
Erwin and Doucette said whenever they meet with a client, they focus on what he or she enjoys and wants to talk about or do.
Sometimes volunteers encounter clients who do not have a friendly or positive attitude. Erwin said she, Doucette and other volunteers know that many times clients are struggling healthwise and understand how that affects an individual’s overall demeanor.
“With hospice, they always try very hard to keep them comfortable, because that’s the main purpose, comfort care, but it’s still a challenging time for them,” Erwin said.
Since Erwin and Doucette started volunteering in hospice, several clients have died. Erwin said whenever that happens or if she gets a call that a client died, she focuses on the honor of having known the person as well as the opportunity to have been there for the family. She also relies on her Christian faith that they are reborn into another life — eternal life. It’s the same for Doucette, she said.
“It’s still a loss, because you enjoy seeing them, visiting with and getting to know them, but at the same time, I feel happy, because they’re in a better place, especially if they were suffering and struggling in life,” Doucette said.
Volunteering came to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning in March 2020. Doucette and Erwin said it didn’t take long for them to miss meeting with the clients and relieving family members. It wasn’t until earlier this year, volunteers were able to visit with clients again — an opportunity Doucette and Erwin jumped on and are beyond happy to do, they said.
While the focus is on providing a service for loved ones and the clients, Doucette and Erwin said that the simple act of volunteering is very rewarding. They encourage people to volunteer for hospice as it makes a huge difference for clients as well as their loved ones.
For more information about volunteering at CHI St. Gabriel’s Health, call (320) 631-5432 or email na talie.moen@commonspirit.org.
