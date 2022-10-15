Sisters embrace their cultural heritage
Descendants of George Bongo were thrilled to learn more about their heritage during a historical reenactment at the Morrison County Historical Society earlier this year. Pictured are (from left): Kristine Bongo, historical reenactor Joel Brown, Karla Southers and Julie Bongo Opatz.

    Earlier this year, historical reenactor Joel Brown visited the Morrison County Historical Society in Little Falls and enacted the story of George Bonga — the son of fur trader Pierre Bonga, who is documented as the earliest person of African descent born in Minnesota.

    Also present were Kristine Bongo of Mesa, Ariz., Karla Southers of Grundy Center, Iowa and July Bongo Opatz of North Port, Fla. Native to Little Falls, it wasn’t until later in life, the three sisters learned about their native American heritage and ties to the Bongas, they said.

George Bonga is believed to have been the first African-American who was born in Minnesota. He was well-known across the state and in surrounding territories for his strong character, skills and talents.

