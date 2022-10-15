Sisters embrace their cultural heritage

Earlier this year, historical reenactor Joel Brown visited the Morrison County Historical Society in Little Falls and enacted the story of George Bonga — the son of fur trader Pierre Bonga, who is documented as the earliest person of African descent born in Minnesota.
Also present were Kristine Bongo of Mesa, Ariz., Karla Southers of Grundy Center, Iowa and July Bongo Opatz of North Port, Fla. Native to Little Falls, it wasn’t until later in life, the three sisters learned about their native American heritage and ties to the Bongas, they said.
“We were Native before Native was considered cool,” Julie said.
Their native American history was just something that their parents, Charlie Jr. and Doris Bongo didn’t talk about because of the stigma at the time, Julie said. However, she recalls one time when she was either in the first, second or third grade. She and her sisters had each received a quarter from their parents. On the way to the store, they encountered an individual with ill and ignorant intentions, Julie said.
“Somebody threw rocks at us and said, ‘Go back to the reservation. We don’t want your kind here.’ I remember going home, we were crying and were upset. I remember asking dad, ’why?’ He said, ‘You don’t know you’re different.’ He didn’t want to tell us we were different, but we were different and other people knew that,” Julie said.
“He tried to raise us as a typical normal, white family to not stand out, so because of that, we lost a lot of our heritage,” Kristine said.
While the sisters wish they would have known more about their heritage growing up, they understand why their father tried to raise them as a typical white family. Back then, they said, being Native American wasn’t considered culturally acceptable and something to be proud of.
“He knew what it was going to do to us in school,” Julie said.
Today, knowing more about their family history, the sisters are proud of their heritage and celebrate it, they said.
The family history as the Bongos know it began in the late 1700s, when Pierre, along with his siblings and their enslaved parents, Jean and Marie-Jeanne Bonga, were captured as prisoners during the American Revolutionary War. Beginning in 1782, they served British Army Captain Daniel Robertson at Mackinac Island in Michigan, until they were released after Robertson died in 1787. Jean and Marie-Jeanne became fur traders.
Later in life, Pierre became a fur trader and a wilderness guide for the famous Canadian fur trader and explorer, Alexander Henry Jr.
As Pierre was frequently working in the territory of the Ojibwe, Julie said, he, like many other fur traders at the time, married an Ojibwe woman, named Ogibwayquay.
As part of the reenactment of the life of George Bonga, Joel said George was born near Duluth in 1802. Following his father’s footsteps in many ways, he became a fur trader and a wilderness guide. He was very well educated, attended school in Montreal, Canada and was fluent in English, French and Ojibwe.
George often referred to himself as the first black man born in Minnesota and since the 1850 census shows that he was one of 14 African-American, who were counted in the state at the time, Joel said, his claim is likely true.
More so, George is remembered for his many great attributes during his lifespan. In 1820, at the age of 18, he served as an interpreter for Gov. Lewis Cass of the Michigan Territory during a treaty council with the Ojibwe at Fond du Lac. George’s signature later made it on to two treaties.
George also started working for the American Fur Company in 1920 to 1939. During that time, he worked with fur trader William Alexander Aitken.
In 1837, Joel said, the name of George Bonga became widely known throughout Minnesota after he apprehended an Ojibwe man who was accused of murdering Aitken’s son, Alfred, at Red Cedar Lake, now known as Cass Lake.
“Ignoring the bitter January cold and snow, Bonga set off alone in search of the suspect. For six days and nights, he tracked him. Finally, he caught and delivered the man named Che-ge-wa-skung to Ft. Snelling, resulting in the first criminal trial in Minnesota history,” said Joel, reciting a presentation written by William Durbin.
Kristine, Karla and Julie enjoyed learning more about their heritage at the reenactment of the life of George Bonga. At 6 feet, 6 inches, he was taller than most fur traders and was able to carry heavy loads with ease. He was also a gifted story-teller and, along with an excellent singing voice, he kept the voyageurs he guided entertained throughout the day.
George eventually left the fur trading profession as the demand for the product declined heavily in the early 1840s. The American Fur Company also went bankrupt in 1842, Joel said.
Rather than complain about the situation, George found a new way to provide for his family. By then, he was married to an Ojibwe woman named Ashwinn. The two also had four children. Together, they ran lodges for tourists at Leech and Ottertail lakes.
Joel said that in his later years, George started advocating heavily for the Ojibwe people to receive a fair treatment, including the government making sure they received good land in order to continue their traditional ways of fishing and hunting, as well as gathering maple sap and wild rice. He served as the official witness to the treaty signing in 1864, that established the White Earth Indian Reservation, Joel said.
George died in 1884 — an event newspapers in Minneapolis, Chicago and New York acknowledged. Even the U.S. Congress honored his passing, Joel said. Behind him, he left a legacy. Not only of voyaging and pioneering, but also of being a fair and honest man, Joel said, as presented from Durbin’s writings.
Although the sisters’ grandfather, Charles, was born with the last name, Bonga, the name later changed to Bongo. Julie said that occurred when he was drafted during World War II and his dog tags were stamped with “Bongo” instead of Bonga.”
“He asked to them fix it, but they wouldn’t, so from that day on, he was a Bongo,” she said.
While a lot has changed over the years and cultural heritages have been more embraced and widely accepted, Kristine, Karla and Julie said the reality is that it really wasn’t that long ago, people of color weren’t allowed to do certain things.
They recall the stories from their dad about how he, because of being half-African-American, wasn’t allowed to join various organizations in the community. The fact that he had served in the United States Navy did not matter, they said.
In Little Falls, July said, the first organization to welcome him was the Knights of Columbus. As time went by, he was eventually allowed to join several other organizations, as well, such as the VFW.
Proud of their Bonga family heritage, Kristine, Karla and Julie encourage people to research their own heritage. They said they also hope people will learn from history to see that people are valuable, regardless of heritage or skin color, and that all can make a difference in their generation — just as George did in his.
