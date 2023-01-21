Sir Francis Bacon adopts Upsala family

Since last fall, Ryan and Sarah Thomas of Upsala have had many laughs and eye-opening experiences with Sir Francis Bacon, a grouse who seems to have adopted them as his family.
Looking back, Sarah said it began with “Frank,” as they have nicknamed him, sitting on the roof of their shed and purposefully swooping down over Ryan’s head. It happened several times and was actually quite scary, Ryan said.
“I just didn’t know what he would do or why he was even doing it,” he said.
Since then, Frank has embraced many opportunities to befriend the couple. While they can understand if the bird simply watched them from a distance, that is not Frank’s forte — he likes being up close to the action.
Ryan recalls when he was splitting wood with the chain saw. The noise didn’t even seem to phase Frank, who sat on the log about a foot or so away from the running blade.
“That was crazy,” Ryan said.
As the family heats their home with a wood boiler, Sarah said Frank usually shows up whenever Ryan goes out to fill the boiler. While Ryan is mentally aware the bird will likely show up any second, he said Frank does it in such a way that surprises him anyway. One second he isn’t there, then the next he is, he said.
Whenever Ryan does anything outdoors, Frank likes to follow his every move — literally.
“He’ll walk right behind you back and forth, back and forth,” he said.
Ryan said it appears the bird has no concept of personal space and as a result, he has to be extra careful around Frank, so he doesn’t accidentally step on him.
Over time, Frank has befriended the family’s Old English bulldog, Luther, who isn’t quite sure whether Frank is a friend or a foe. However, that doesn’t keep Frank from playing a game of tag with the dog from time to time — something Sarah has captured on video.
Since Frank started hanging around the couple’s property, Sarah has documented several of their encounters with Frank and has posted several videos on her Facebook account. As a result, Frank has attracted quite a few followers who are intrigued by the bird’s escapades with the Thomas family. Some people have also sent her a variety of grouse recipes, she said.
One video was taken by Ryan. He recalls a day when he was working from home and was on a video call. Hearing their dog scratch on the front door, he told the person he was on the video call with that he’d be right back, as he was just going to let the dog in.
“I just opened the door, didn’t think any of it,” he said.
Ryan said after he had closed the door after the dog, he turned around and realized Frank had sneaked in behind the dog.
“I turned around and there he was, just looking at me,” he said.
Ryan said he was somewhat freaked by Frank being in their home. After all, he is a wild bird, he said.
Frank made his way into the family’s dining room and perched himself on a ledge near the window. Ryan said he figured it was a great way to get the bird out since the windows in the room do not have screens. To humor his wife and in support of her documentation of their adventures with Frank, he decided to start filming, he said.
Sarah posted the video later on her Facebook account, where Ryan can be heard telling the winged intruder that he can’t be in the house.
Since then, Ryan said he now always looks out the window before he lets Luther in to make sure the dog is alone.
While Frank can be somewhat shy around strangers, visitors to their home have either gotten a glimpse of him or have become his next stalking victim.
Sarah recalls when her sister, Amy Klug, and her nephew, Owen, went hunting last fall. Frank visited them in the deer stand and was quite loud. The close encounter with the bird kind of scared them, too, Sarah said.
Eventually Frank’s interference became too much and her sister decided to go to the deer stand that was located on the other side of the property. Sarah snapped a photo of her sister walking toward the other stand — and of course — with Frank in tow.
“He just wouldn’t leave her alone,” she said.
As the family has been interacting more and more with Frank, he has become even friendlier. Everything is still kind of on his terms. Within the last month or so, he has started to sit on Sarah’s arm or shoulder.
Reminiscing, Sarah said she was absolutely terrified the first time he jumped up on her, not knowing if he was going to peck her face. While he behaves for the most part, one never knows what he will do, she said.
The family has also discovered that Frank likes to eat dry cat food. Sarah feeds the few stray cats that linger on their property, and it isn’t unusual to see the wild bird helping himself to the food.
Since Frank made his way into their family, Sarah has read up on the bird species and their behaviors. While tame grouse phenomenons occur, it is rare, she said.
“We don’t know how long it will last. We really didn’t think he would stick around as long as he has,” she said.
Although Frank can be bothersome, the family has accepted the fact that the wild bird chose to befriend them and now, on some level, also has their hearts, they said.
