Sir Francis Bacon adopts Upsala family

    Since last fall, Ryan and Sarah Thomas of Upsala have had many laughs and eye-opening experiences with Sir Francis Bacon, a grouse who seems to have adopted them as his family.

    Looking back, Sarah said it began with “Frank,” as they have nicknamed him, sitting on the roof of their shed and purposefully swooping down over Ryan’s head. It happened several times and was actually quite scary, Ryan said.

