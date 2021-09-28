Simple surgical procedure leads to life-threatening complications for Swanville woman

When Kelly Marty of Swanville went in for a hysterectomy and a bladder lift, Aug. 18, she thought they were rather simple procedures and expected to feel somewhat sore, but otherwise able to just go on with her life. Little did she know at the time, that it would lead to her fighting for her life.
“At first, everything seemed to be going fine,” she said.
She was released from the hospital the following day and returned home. Although she was sore from the procedures, as was expected, Marty said she felt good. Then, in the morning of Aug. 20, she suddenly felt excruciating pain run through her body.
“I just felt this stab of pain. It was like somebody literally took a knife out of a fire and just stuck right from one side of my pelvis to the other,” she said.
Because of the extreme pain she was in, Marty said she crumbled to the floor, couldn’t remember where her cellphone was to call for help, was sweating and was nauseous.
“It was the worst pain I have ever felt in my life,” she said.
Although her daughter, Aliceona, was home, Marty said she was unable to hear her calls for help since the door was closed and she had a fan on in her room. Eventually, she found her cellphone and was able to call her mother-in-law, Kathy Marty, who brought her to the emergency room.
After scans were taken, Marty said she was told that she had an inflammation of the small intestine and that the epidural she had received had worn off. She was given medication to handle her pain and was then sent home.
However, the excruciating pain the following morning and as before, felt like she was being stabbed with a hot, burning knife, Marty said.
“I just flew out of bed, hit the floor and started sweating profusely. I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t do anything,” she said.
Eventually, Marty said she was able to call her husband, Josh Marty, who brought her to the emergency room.
“I just knew something was wrong,”: she said.
Once she received care at the emergency room, she found out that her bowel had ruptured, a complication that she had been warned could occur of the bowel was nicked during surgery. As a result, her body went into sepsis.
“The pain was from the bowel rupturing and my abdomen filling with feces,” she said.
An emergency surgery was performed in Alexandria to remove the feces in her abdomen and she was placed in the intensive care unit, where she remained for three days. She was also given an ostomy bag to allow stools to pass through the abdomen instead passing through the bowels and rectum. However, Marty’s condition worsened.
“They couldn’t get my infection level or white blood count under control,” she said.
Marty was then transfered to the hospital in St. Cloud, where she was seen by an infection specialist. She continued to have complications and had to have several surgeries to try to correct it. When her stoma (the opening in her abdomen the surgeon made) didn’t return to a normal pink color, Marty said she went through another surgery to revise the colostomy. It was her fourth surgery in only nine days, three of which were cutting into her abdomen.
Marty said that the initial incision went from her belly button to just above her private area. But because of additional complications, the surgeon had to cut even further up in her chest to find good intestine to connect her colostomy bag.
Since she wasn’t able to eat any solid foods, Marty was on a strict liquid diet, consuming ice chips, and more.
After spending about 17 days in the hospital, Marty was finally able to return home. But the joy was short-lived as her fever spiked and she had no choice but to return to the hospital. It turned out her hemoglobin was low and that she was in need of a blood transfusion.
Marty said that her doctor figured that in combination of her hemoglobin being low, her body fighting to heal itself and her taking on too many tasks too early had landed her back in the hospital.
Since then, Marty has being doing her best not to exert herself. However, it is hard not to since she is used to providing for herself and her daughter and getting things done. Before she went in for the hysterectomy and bladder lift, she was working three jobs — one as a personal care assistant to a gentleman in Swanville, as a cashier at Walmart in Little Falls and as a waitress at Countryside Restaurant in Long Prairie.
Because she hasn’t been able to work, it has been difficult to make ends meet. At this time, she and her husband are also separated, so he has his own expenses to tend to. Even so, accepting help has been difficult and a humbling experience, Marty said. However, it is something she is very thankful for. Not only for the tremendous support she has received from her brother, Terry Lennox, and his wife, Emily, who have been there for her from day one, she said but also for all of her friends, her church family at Brighter Days Family Church in Burtrum, and for other family members, who have been there for her.
After Marty’s doctor instructed her not to return to work for at least two months, many in the community have reached out to show their support. As a result, the “Kelly Marty Living Expenses Fund” has been set up at the Central Minnesota Credit Union in Little Falls, where people can donate to.
Marty said that initially her plan had been to collect unemployment during the two months her doctor had instructed her not to return to work. However, she recently found out that her claim was denied because she is unable to actively look for jobs due to her medical condition. Because of this, Marty said, she will be returning to work despite the doctor’s instruction as she feels that she has no other choice but to do so.
Although her medical journey is far from over, Marty said she is very thankful to be alive. Her experience has given her a whole new look on life and how precious it is. She recalls the words of the first surgeon she saw when she arrived to Alexandria.
“She said I was the sickest person she had seen in a year and that I was literally lucky to be alive, that my body did everything it could to keep me alive to get to the hospital because my white blood count was at one,” she said.
Looking back at her experience, Marty said she is very thankful for God in her life.
“I put everything in God’s hands. I really believe that everything played out the way it did because of God,” she said.
One of the prayers Marty prayed was to be home for Aliceona’s first day of school. Missing her daughter’s first day of her freshman year at the Little Falls Community High School was one of her greatest worries.
“I have never missed a first day of school for her ever, so it was a big deal for me to be there for her this year, too,” she said.
Marty’s prayer was answered.
