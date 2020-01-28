After a couple is engaged, certain decisions have to be made. When’s the wedding date? Where’s the venue? What color are the bridesmaids dresses? Who’s catering? And among the plethora of decisions that have to be made, when it comes to decor and design, hiring a decorator might just take a little off of a couple’s plate.
Dee Oldakowski of Dee’s Decorating in Little Falls, said that once a bride has made the bulk of her decisions, she usually starts looking into decor and flowers.
As a long-time decorator and former florist, Oldakowski has seen year after year what trends and styles brides are seeking.
“I would say for 2020, the big thing that I see trending right now is a lot of green, very simple, a lot of candles, not so much the burlap anymore, that’s kind of phasing out a little, but the rustic, shabby chique is still there. They’re just kind of tending to class it up a little bit,” she said.
Often, she said, brides are choosing a classy, timeless look, using a lot more glass, candles and simple yet elegant decor.
“A lot of times it’s what going on on the east and the west coast. They’re kind of our trendsetters. It usually takes a couple years before it gets here, if it even catches on here, because sometimes it’s kind of way off the deep end where we’re not quite that trendy here,” she said.
Oldakowski’s store, as well as her large photo albums, present several examples of the year’s trending style.
“People still want to do the barn thing, but they’re not doing do much of the hay bales and kind of that more country, country style. They’re bringing in a little more greenery and more simplistic decor,” she said.
For flowers, Oldakowski said that many brides choose faux flowers for centerpieces, as quality flowers look very real. But, they also work with florists when using live flowers to keep the decor cohesive.
As far as color scheme goes, Oldakowski said it’s often influenced by what bridal companies are releasing for bridesmaids dresses. She said right now dresses are tending to be soft colors of blue, yellow or even cantaloupe.
Jewel tones, which Oldakowski said were very popular in years past, still have a place in weddings, but softer colors are taking over the limelight.
Oldakowski said that Pinterest is still a popular site for brides to explore different looks. But, she said, many can find extravagant looks without knowing the price.
“Not every bride can afford the Pinterest picture. So we have to come back to a place that looks like what they want and still have it be as nice as they’re seeing in their price point,” she said.
Price and originality is one reason Dee’s Decorating provides an a la carte type service. She said that this way, a bride can choose what she wants and doesn’t want, she could just rent equipment, or only have certain aspects of the venue decorated by Oldakowski’s team. A bride may also choose to bring in equipment from elsewhere and have the team decorate with it.
Oldakowski said it’s all up to the bride, and it ensures that every wedding is different.
Most brides usually book her services a year in advance, but Oldakowski said she has some bookings for 2021 already, and also has had brides come in a few short months in advance.
“As long as we have the items, and that day is available, we could do it a couple weeks in advance,” she said.
However, when brides do book around a year in advance, it gives Oldakowski a chance to do a three-month check in to confirm or change any details prior to the big day. Before that happens however, a bride or couple will come in for an initial free consultation.
“That usually lasts about an hour, hour and a half. And they come here to the store and that way we can set up centerpieces or they can see the arches. And we can show them photos and then they just kind of decide if they want to go ahead and book us,” she said.
Some brides will come in and have a vision of what they want, and others will come in and have no idea. So Oldakowski said the consultation is a good way to discover what the bride is looking for in terms of style and create the wedding of their dreams.
