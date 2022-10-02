Showing livestock a family endeavor for the Krebs
Buy Now

The Krebs family is involved in a variety of 4-H projects each year, including showing South Devon cattle. Pictured are (from left): Mom Marsha, Shelby, Dillon, Landon and dad, Donald Krebs.

    Looking back, Dillon Krebs, 17, of Little Falls, said it was watching other people show cows that inspired him to join 4-H. It was an activity both his parents, Donald and Marsha Krebs encouraged him to pursue, as well.     

    At first, Dillon said, he showed a variety of non-livestock projects as a Clover bud. Back then, showing livestock one day became his goal, he said. His other siblings, Alexis, Shelby and Landon, became involved in 4-H, as well. All of them are members of the Snappy Elmdalers 4-H Club.

Tags

Load comments