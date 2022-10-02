Showing livestock a family endeavor for the Krebs

Looking back, Dillon Krebs, 17, of Little Falls, said it was watching other people show cows that inspired him to join 4-H. It was an activity both his parents, Donald and Marsha Krebs encouraged him to pursue, as well.
At first, Dillon said, he showed a variety of non-livestock projects as a Clover bud. Back then, showing livestock one day became his goal, he said. His other siblings, Alexis, Shelby and Landon, became involved in 4-H, as well. All of them are members of the Snappy Elmdalers 4-H Club.
Of all the siblings, Dillon said he was the first one to start showing livestock. He was in sixth grade then.
There is a lot that goes into preparing for showing cattle, Dillon said. He and his parents are very thankful for the help they received from another member in the club on what was needed to show and how to best prepare for it.
Dillon said the list, when it came to the show supplies, was quite extensive. Getting all of it at the same time can get quite expensive. As a result, the first year, they kind of got by with the bare minimum, he said.
Some of the supplies needed include brushes for the animal, a special halter for showing and another halter for leading the livestock around as well as being tied up in, shampoo and more.
In the beginning, the family leased livestock animals from a nearby farmer, but now they raise their own, a breed called South Devons.
Since then, showing cattle has gone really well for Dillon. This year, he placed second in the South Devon class at the Minnesota State Fair.
The experience of showing South Devon cattle at the Morrison County Fair and at the Minnesota State Fair differs, Dillon said. Not only because of the different locations or size, but because at the Minnesota State Fair, South Devons, which is a rare breed, are shown in their own class and as a result, compete directly against other animals of the same breed.
However, at the Morrison County Fair, all of the cattle is shown together, regardless of breed. The downside to that, Shelby said, is if the judge isn’t familiar with the structure and body type of South Devons and then compares it to that of other breeds.
Because of the South Devons’ color of red or black, people sometimes mistake it for a black or red Angus, she said.
“At the county fair, we’re competing against the big black Angus, red Angus, Simmental, Limousin, Charolais, so those have a bigger bone structure versus ours,” she said.
Dillon said that what makes it even more fun to advance to the Minnesota State Fair is they have a chance to see how their South Devons really stand out against other South Devons.
This year, Landon and Shelby showed pigs. As with getting other livestock animals ready to be shown, there is a lot that goes into the preparation with pigs, as well, he said. One task is to weigh the pigs weekly to make sure they don’t weigh more than 300 pounds by the time they are shown at the Morrison County Fair. While the goal is to get the animal as close as possible to the 300-pound mark, the animals cannot weigh more than that in the market class, Landon said.
Preparing animals, as well as vegetables, for the Morrison County Fair, has become harder the last couple of years. Simply because the fair is now held nearly three weeks earlier in comparison to when it used to be held, Landon said.
Shelby said because the fair is held earlier, it is difficult for the 4-H’ers to raise their livestock so they are market ready. While the breeding cycles of some animals may be able to be changed, pigs, for instance, one of the rules is that they have to have been born on or after Jan. 1 that year, so reaching the 300-pound mark makes it nearly, if not, totally impossible.
On average, Shelby said, pigs can gain three to five pounds a day, so the days that are missed do really make a difference.
In addition, she said, the result is that many 4-H members will have raise two sets of animals to be able to show at the Minnesota State Fair. Because the fair is held much earlier than normal, the Krebs said 4-H members also have less time to prepare for the fair. For entries, such as vegetables that have a growing season, Landon said more people have opted not to enter their vegetables or crops because they are simply not ready.
The Krebs said they were told the reason for the fair being held earlier is so that the Fair Board can add the carnival rides to the fair. While many people in the community complained a few years ago about the fair not having them due to a scheduling conflict, the Krebs feel it unfairly affected the 4-H children.
“They told us the people with the rides had switched and had said they could only be there that weekend. They make such a small amount of money on the rides and it’s kind of sad that they are going to make that the basis of the fair. I thought the fair was based on 4-H. There is a lot more to the fair than just the rides,” Shelby said.
The Krebs children enter a variety of non-livestock projects in the fair. This year, Landon created a woodworking design on the lathe, he said.
One accomplishment and experience Landon liked was to compete at the Minnesota State Fair in livestock judging. He also placed as a finalist in interviewing and received a call-back for showmanship, as well. Shelby also competed with her pig in showmanship at the Minnesota State Fair. It was a fun experience for all, they said.
While the Krebs are serious about their 4-H involvement and showing, humor is a staple for them all. Last year, Dillon was elected president for their 4-H club. However, the honorary position went to Landon this year.
Looking back, Dillon said he was quite blindsided by Landon’s victory. He found out recently that Landon had convinced a lot of the younger 4-H club members to vote for him. The fact, that he is supposed to call his younger brother, Mr. President, in the meetings, is a hard pill to swallow, he said.
“Yeah, that’s not going to happen,” Dillon said.
Since Shelby has an internship and Dillon works at a local dairy farm, Landon has been the one taking care of their chores on their own. It is a position he doesn’t get paid for. To show his feelings to Shelby, he grabbed a mug from the kitchen cabinet, taped a note on it that said, “Worst Boss Ever,” wrapped it up and gave it to her for Christmas last year. On the other hand, he was grateful that she did buy the pigs they needed to show at the fair, he said.
Working on the local dairy farm, Dillon said, is something he enjoys. He describes his job position as, “best farmhand.”
Besides all the fun experiences showing livestock as and non-livestock brings, the Krebs said simply being a member of the 4-H club has taught them how parliamentary procedures are done when meetings are held. There is a specific set of rules they have to follow and it is an experience and knowledge they can benefit from later in life, Marsha said.
This year was Shelby’s last year of showing 4-H. It is something she will miss. However, she has her eyes set on showing in open classes, which she anticipates will help in the lack of showing 4-H.
The Krebs encourage more families to get involved in 4-H. Not only is it an opportunity for the whole family to be involved in, but it allows the children to choose what projects they want to work on, time management and more. What also helps, Marsha said, is that they can do it all together. Through it, children also learn a variety of skills they can benefit from later in life, she said.
