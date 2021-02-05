Tiara Marie Dooley, 36, Prior Lake, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 7, an officer with the Royalton Police Department received a report of a possible shoplifter at the Dollar General. The officer arrived at the scene and made contact with a female suspect, later identified as Dooley, who allegedly admitted she took a lighter case out of the store without paying for it. Dispatch advised the officer that Dooley had two warrants out for her arrest.
Dooley was arrested pursuant to the warrants and booked into the Morrison County Jail. While conducting an inventory search of Dooley’s possessions, a correctional officer allegedly discovered items that appeared to contain methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A plastic bag contained a crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed .57 grams with packaging, according to the complaint.
If convicted, Dooley faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $5,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.