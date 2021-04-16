Tyler James Skogen, 35, Shevlin, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court, Wednesday, to five years of probation stemming from a conviction for felony possession of a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 11, 2020, A trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol when he observed a vehicle being driven on U.S. Highway 10 with an equipment violation. The trooper also had prior information that the driver had a revoked license.
The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified Skogen as the passenger. He appeared to have indications of drug use. After further inquiry, the trooper suspected Skogen and the driver were transporting illegal drugs.
A K-9 officer searched the vehicle, at which time law enforcement found two baggies located in the center console of the vehicle. Both contained a white crystal substance that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine. One weighed 44.3 grams and the other 23.9 grams. An additional 3.4 grams of meth was found in Skogen’s pocket.
Skogen was given credit for six days of time served in local confinement.
