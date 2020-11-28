Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen gave the County Board an update on how issues surrounding COVID-19 are affecting both crime and the jail, Tuesday.
One area the pandemic has made a major impact is on operations at the jail. Morrison County has been unable to take in as many inmates as usual due to COVID-19 restrictions. In October, the county averaged 28 inmates.
The Morrison County Jail was able to bring in 10 out-of-county inmates, resulting in a revenue of $5,830 for the month.
Larsen had projected $130,000 in revenue from out-of-county inmates in this year’s budget. COVID-19 has put that number significantly behind. The jail has taken in $26,235 through October. That will force Larsen to make some changes prior to finalizing the 2021 budget.
“The restrictions make it a little tough to bring in that revenue, but we’re still seeing a little bit of revenue; which is good considering the circumstances and the operating procedures we’re under,” Larsen said.
Each inmate is screened for COVID-19 prior to being booked, and they spend time in isolation before being released into the general population. If they are going to be incarcerated for a lengthy period of time, they are tested on day two and day 10 of their stay.
Who is being booked into the jail has changed, as well.
“What we’re doing now — and hopefully this will be lifted as soon as we can — we’re arresting the shall and must,” Larsen said. “The people that must and shall be arrested per Minnesota state statute are coming into our jail. But let’s say, for instance, if it’s an assault and a police officer witnessed it, normally that would be an arrestable offense. It’s a misdemeanor. The police officer witnessed someone punching someone else. Now, we’re not bringing them into our jail for that. They’re still getting criminally charged, and they’re going to get a citation, but they’re going to get a court date versus being brought into our jail. We’re somewhat selective as to who we’re bringing in.”
One thing the pandemic has not changed is the amount of drug crime happening in the county. Last month, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated 11 drug crimes. Of the 90 criminal complaints received in October, about 9% involved drugs.
“The state might be on lockdown, but the drug dealers, the drug users, obviously they’re not going to abide by any of that,” Larsen said. “They’re going to continue to use, they’re going to continue to distribute illegal narcotics throughout our county, the surrounding counties and statewide.”
Larsen noted his office has seen an increase in calls related to mental health since the beginning of the pandemic. He said prior to COVID-19, it was not unusual to receive five calls for intervention with majorly depressed or potentially suicidal subjects per month. He said those calls are coming almost daily now, with at least three per week.
Larsen said the issues surrounding COVID-19 have caused major depression in a noticeably increased amount of the population.
“That’s truly a red flag that we’ve seen since the start of COVID-19,” he said.
Commissioner Greg Blaine asked if Social Services gets involved when a call for service is made involving a depressed or suicidal subject.
Larsen said the Morrison County Social Services Department has been a valued partner when it comes to mental health issues. He said it has also been diligent about getting information out on its social media pages to provide resources for those who are struggling with their mental health.
Morrison County Social Services Director Brad Vold said his team has made sure social workers are always available for those who are having a mental health crisis. They also work with CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital, which uses Morrison County’s mental health crisis team.
He said the groups are also working on a media campaign surrounding COVID-19 and mental health.
“I think we’ll finalize that shortly,” Vold said. “We are gonna push out a bunch of information and videos about taking care of yourself during COVID-19, social isolation, those kinds of things that we know are going on out there.”
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Proclaimed November as Adoption Awareness Month in Morrison County;
• Approved a large gathering application by the Pay It Forward Foundation to hold I.C.E. Fest on Feb. 13-14. Approval is contingent on MDH and CDC guidelines at the time of the event;
• Updated its contract with Anoka County for medical examiner services through 2023;
• Heard a report from Social Services regarding COVID-19 and programs available to residents in need of medical insurance;
• Approved a contract between Morrison County Social Services and Kathleen Anderson to provide mental health services for families and children in child protection and child mental health; and
• Heard a report from the Morrison County Auditor’s Office regarding the 2020 General Election.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, via Microsoft Teams. Meetings can be viewed online through the county website.
