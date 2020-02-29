Shelly Hanneken embraces new role as director of operations at Horizon Health

Looking for a new adventure that would include all aspects of caring for the elderly, Shelly Hanneken of Pierz took on the new role as director of operations at Horizon Health.
“I was looking at different departments, wanting to work with all of it instead of just one entity,” she said.
Previously, Hanneken worked as the nursing home administrator at Aitkin Health Services in Aitkin, which had one building in comparison to Horizon Health’s multiple locations in Morrison County — home care and hospice, three assisted living facilities, four in-home service and several other programs.
Hanneken said it was an experience she had with a nurse when she was 8 years old that ultimately led her to set her sights on working in health care.
“I had to have a surgical procedure and I had to stay overnight. When I was in the hospital, I had a nurse that did not, in my eyes as an 8-year-old, did not treat me well and I decided that when I left that I would become a nurse so people like that never worked with me,” she said.
Hanneken’s longtime passion for ensuring that people who are taken care of is taken care of well and to the quality they deserve, follows her into her new position. It is also what led her to become a nursing home administrator.
“I wanted to be able to manage an organization and really look at the best care possible that we could give and to give them quality care,” she said.
One of Hanneken’s many accomplishments while working at Aitkin Health Services was to start a child care program for the community, including intergenerational activities between the children and the senior residents.
“With our workforce being as challenging as it is, it’s very important for the senior population to have the ability to be with the children and interact. It’s wonderful,” she said.
Horizon Health has a child care facility in the same building as its assisted living, Harmony House of Little Falls.
“They have activities with the residents on a daily basis. That helps with the child care challenges and with the residents and their well-being. It has made a huge difference for the residents,” she said.
As the new director of operations, Hanneken plans to continue to lead the organization in the same direction to provide the community with quality services and to grow it from there.
She believes that her background in nursing and nursing home administration, as well as her experience with human resources, will help in her new role.
Hanneken, who is a 1993 graduate of Pierz Healy High School, said it feels good to be back in her hometown. Since she lives in the Pierz area with her husband, Eric and their children, Alexys and Brooklyn, the commute to work is also significantly shorter. It has also enabled her to bring the children to school in the morning.
When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with Eric and the children, their families and friends. Since they have a cabin by the lake, that is one of her favorite places to go. Hanneken also coaches elementary basketball during the winter.
“I’m grateful to have that opportunity and grateful to Horizon for giving me the opportunity to be home and work in my community. I’m excited for that,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.