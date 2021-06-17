Upsala student, Shelby Krebs, has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund. In the fall, Krebs will study animal science at University of Minnesota-Crookston.
Grow Ag Leaders scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply. With support from Bayer Fund, more than $3.8 million in scholarships has been awarded to students since Grow Ag Leaders began in 2014.
Visit www.AmericasFarmers.com to learn more.
