Jamie Lee Braun, 39, Shakopee, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court Monday, to 21 months in the Shakopee Minnesota Correctional Facility for a felony conviction of counterfeiting currency.
The conviction stems from a Feb. 16 incident, when a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol pulled over a vehicle on Morrison County Road 203 in which Braun was a passenger.
Suspecting drug use, the officer asked the passenger who was later identified as Braun for identification, but she said she did not have any. She then provided a name, but stammered when spelling it. The trooper believed she was providing a false name.
She then claimed to have found her ID and handed the trooper an “obviously fraudulent” Minnesota driver’s license, and he ordered her out of the vehicle.
After she was identified as Braun, the trooper learned she had 11 outstanding felony warrants for her arrest, many of which were for counterfeiting and/or drug possession. She was arrested on those warrants.
During a search of the vehicle, Braun admitted to law enforcement that all of the suitcases in the rear of the vehicle and the bags that were at her feet belonged to her. The trooper found envelopes full of counterfeit $20, $50 and $100 bills. Another suitcase contained a high-quality printer/scanner with cords and scissors, along with other implements for producing counterfeit money.
She admitted to law enforcement that she makes the counterfeit money herself and that she has done it “for a long time.”
