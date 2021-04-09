Jamie Lee Braun, 39, Shakopee, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of counterfeiting currency.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 16, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Road 203 in Morrison County when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and stopped the vehicle.
When the trooper approached the vehicle, he observed three occupants and allegedly noted signs of drug use by the occupants. The trooper asked a female passenger for her identification, but she allegedly did not have any. She gave a name, but “she stammered when spelling it,” according to the complaint.
The trooper suspected that she was providing a false name. The female then claimed to have found her ID and handed him an “obviously fraudulent” Minnesota driver’s license. The trooper ordered her to get out of the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
The passenger was eventually identified as Braun, and dispatch advised the trooper that she had 11 outstanding felony warrants for her arrest, with many of the warrants for counterfeiting and/or drug possession. She was arrested on her warrants.
The trooper brought Braun with him while he searched the vehicle. She allegedly admitted all of the suitcases in the rear of the vehicle and the bags at her feet belonged to her. The trooper allegedly observed envelopes full of counterfeit $20, $50 and $100 bills. Another suitcase allegedly contained a high-quality printer/scanner with cords and scissors, along with other implements for producing counterfeit money.
Braun allegedly admitted that she makes counterfeit money and that she has done it “for a long time.”
If convicted, Braun is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $100,000.
