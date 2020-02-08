Residents in Little Falls will see some road improvements this year. At Monday’s Council meeting, Public Works Director Greg Kimman presented potential road projects for 2020, some that had been discussed in 2019, but postponed due to the Highway 27 project.
Some of the many gravel roads on the southwest side of the city will be converted to blacktop, Kimman said.
“Right now, we’re looking at a total of seven blocks. I’m hopeful that we can get all seven of them done, but I’ll have to put the numbers to the paper before we definitely commit to it,” he said.
Property owners petitioned for Seventh and Eighth avenues southwest, including the adjoining alley between Ninth and Tenth streets, be paved with blacktop. The work will include complete grading, curb, gutter, bituminous surfacing and storm sewer.
Other streets were petitioned for as well, including Eighth Avenue Southwest between Eighth Street and Ninth Street. Those roadways will receive the same improvements.
Petitioned improvements are considered assessment projects which affect property taxes for residents living on those streets.
Kimman said that because of the work being done in that area, his staff proposed that four other streets in southwest Little Falls be paved as well. Two blocks of Sixth Avenue between Seventh and Ninth streets, Seventh Avenue between Eighth and Ninth streets and Eighth Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets will be improved with blacktop, curb, gutter, bituminous surfacing, water main and storm sewer.
The feasibility reports and other assessments will determine the number of streets that will be completed.
In other parts of the city, Kimman said several streets are being considered for pavement maintenance, some of which were also postponed because of the resources allocated to the Highway 27 project.
The project is focused on the northwest and northeast portions of the city and should extend the roadway life by 10 to 15 years, Kimman said.
The streets for this project are already paved with blacktop, but are in poor condition, Kimman said. Because they are already paved, the construction will not affect taxes for property owners.
The improvements include portions of First, Second, Third, Fifth and Six avenues northwest and Second, Fifth and Sixth avenues northeast. Eighth Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets southwest will also see upgrades.
The construction on each road will be different depending on the soil conditions, so the blacktop will be ground up on roads in very poor conditions with overlay or bituminous on top. Roads in better shape may just receive an added layer of pavement.
“By grinding up that blacktop, you’re able to strengthen that aggregate base underneath it and make it a better road,” Kimman said.
