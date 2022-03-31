The Royalton track and field team traveled to St. John’s University to perform in its first meet of the season, March 24.
The boys team placed sixth out of seven teams and the girls team placed fourth out of six teams.
Royalton’s James Vannurden placed first in the triple jump, with a distance of 36’ 8 1/4”. He also placed fourth in the long jump, with a distance of 17’ 6”, putting himself just ahead of fellow teammate, Connor Carlson, who finished fifth in the long jump, with a distance of 17’ 5”.
Carlson also ran the 400-meter dash in an impressive 54.3 seconds, securing the first place spot in the event, .5 seconds ahead of the runner in second.
Tim Plumski ran in the 800-meter run, securing a third place finish with a time of 2:41.2.
The Royalton girls team also had several athletes secure first place finishes. Mya Yourczek placed first in the triple jump, traveling 32’ 5 1/4” in the air, and the shot put, with a distance of 32’ 4”.
Yourczek’s distance in the triple jump was nearly a full foot ahead of the next best distance, which was 31’ 6”. Yourczek also finished fifth in the long jump with a leap of 14’ 3”.
Aurora Walberg finished in first place in the 400-meter dash, with a time of 1:03.4, over three seconds faster than the next runner. She also placed fourth in the 55-meter dash, with a time of 7.56 seconds. Despite placing fourth, Walberg was only .19 seconds shy of a first place finish.
Erin Borash came in first place in the 1600-meter run, with a time of 6:22.8. She finished 2.2 seconds ahead of the second place runner.
Zara Kowalczyk was only two places behind Borash, finishing in third, with a time of 7:04.
