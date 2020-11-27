The following persons, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• Laura Magdalen Bue, 60, Little Falls (offense: 1/26/20) — Criminal neglect, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Dale Kenneth Kuhl, 57, Pierz (offense: 7/11/20) — DWI, operate motor vehicle with alcohol concentration over .08 within two hours, fined $585 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation to the court for four years. Dismissed was one count of DWI.
• Troy Paul Lyon, 40, Royalton (offense: 4/17/20) — Second degree DWI, fined $585 and sentenced to 120 days in jail and supervised probation to the court for six years. Dismissed was one second degree DWI charge and driving after cancellation.
• Jeffrey Joseph Scepurek, 37, Little Falls (offense: 11/23/19) — Fifth degree controlled substance possession, fined $585 and sentenced to 210 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Nicholas Brent Stuart, 28, Brainerd (offense: 10/10/20) — Obstructing the legal process with force, fined $2,524.02 and sentenced to 26 days in jail and probation to the court for two years.
• James Joseph Heinz, 27, Pierz (offense: 7/11/20) — Fourth degree assault of a peace officer, fined $719.37 and sentenced to 86 days in jail, and probation to the court for two years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing legal process with force.
Misdemeanors:
• Sherri Lynn Patzer, 58, Upsala (offense: 5/15/20) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to one year of supervised probation.
• Dustin Jo Burczyk, 20, Rice (offense: 9/20/20) — Underage drinking and driving, fined $285 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
