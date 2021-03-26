Joshua Peter Senart, 35, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second degree sale of 10 or more grams of a controlled substance and one felony county of third degree sale of a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint, in August 2020, a confidential informant (CI) contacted an investigator from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force and stated they could purchase methamphetamine from Senart. The investigator arranged a meeting with the CI to provide them with buy money.
The informant was allegedly observed going to a business located on Highway 27 in Morrison County, where they got into a vehicle being driven by Senart. They allegedly left the parking lot in Senart’s vehicle and returned a short time later.
Later, the CI met with the investigator and allegedly turned over methamphetamine, which they stated had been purchased from Senart while in his vehicle.
Several days later, also in August 2020, the CI contacted another investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force and allegedly said they could purchase methamphetamine from Senart. The same scenario played out, with the CI allegedly getting into a vehicle with Senart and later turning over methamphetamine to the investigator.
In total, the CI allegedly purchased more than 10 grams of methamphetamine from Senart.
If convicted, Senart faces a maximum of 45 years imprisonment and/or fines of up to $750,000.
Senart is also facing up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $250,000 for a felony third degree possession of methamphetamine charge stemming from an incident that occurred March 10. Details of that charge can be found in the March 21 edition of the Morrison County Record.
