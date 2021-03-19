Joshua Peter Senart, 35, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third degree possession of methamphetamine - 10 or more grams.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 10:05 a.m. March 10, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol westbound on Highway 238 near 90th Avenue. He observed a silver vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 238, which turned northbound on 90th Avenue. The deputy turned and followed the vehicle.
The deputy activated his front-facing radar and clocked the vehicle going 64 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.
The deputy stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Senart. When speaking to Senart, the deputy allegedly observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and detected the odor of marijuana. Senart allegedly said he had been driving the vehicle on and off for approximately one month.
When the deputy was walking back to Senart’s vehicle after checking his information, he allegedly saw what appeared to be a pipe for smoking marijuana in the driver’s side door handle area.
The deputy asked Senart to step out of the vehicle and advised him that he would be searching the vehicle because of the contraband and the odor of marijuana. Senart allegedly admitted there was marijuana and methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
Upon searching the vehicle, the deputy located a marijuana pipe, a meth pipe, Q-tips and butane torches. He also located three containers on the rear passenger side floor which allegedly contained paraphernalia and methamphetamine. In the center console cup area, he found a small black container holding a meth pipe and methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
All of the suspected packages field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a total of 16 grams including packaging, the complaint said. Additionally, the deputy found five milligram Olanzapine pills and 51 five milligram Clonazepam pills.
Senart gave a recorded statement in which he said he had been visiting some friends in Alexandria and was returning to his home in Sobieski. He allegedly stated that all of the drugs in the vehicle belonged to him.
If convicted, Senart faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $250,000.
