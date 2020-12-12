Selling Christmas trees, a Golden family tradition

Selling trees has been a family business as long as Joel Golden, owner of Golden Nursery and Tree Farm in Rice, can remember. It started with his grandparents, Clarence and Effie Golden, moving to Minnesota from Nebraska in 1958.
Golden said it didn’t take long before his grandparents realized that the property they had purchased wasn’t ideal for farming. Needing money in order to survive, they started cutting trees out of various windbreaks in the forested areas to sell as Christmas trees. The business soon took off.
“They sold the trees for $2 apiece, made money and turned it into a business,” he said.
As the business flourished over the years, Golden’s dad, Gerald, and uncle, Virgil, eventually took over the business. Exactly when he isn’t sure as it wasn’t really something that was talked about. It was just something that happened, but Golden estimates it was either in the late 1960s or in the early 1970s. Grandpa Clarence also remained a part of it and helped out, he said.
In 1985, Gerald and Virgil decided to dissolve their partnership and the business was split in two. What was once known as “Golden’s Tree Farm” turned into “Golden’s Nursery and Tree Farm” when Gerald moved it to its current location.
Growing up at the nursery and tree farm, Golden learned a lot from his dad. Not only about planting trees and caring for them, but also about running the business. As a member of the Christmas Tree Growers Association, his dad also went to a lot of meetings, learned from other growers and shared the knowledge with his son. How things were done kind of changed too, the more they learned.
“Grandpa, on the other hand, was all trial and error,” Golden said.
Looking back at his childhood, Golden recalls the hard work.
“When we were too young to be working in the fields, we were pulling weeds in the tree beds, digging trees out of transplant beds and planting seedlings in them or planting the trees in the fields. By the time we were 11 or 12 years old, we were in the field, trimming, painting or harvesting trees,” Golden said.
Golden continued to tradition of selling Christmas trees and took over the business after his dad died in 2018.
At this time, the Golden Nursery and Tree Farm includes 125 acres with about 40 to 50 acres planted with a variety of trees. Each year, Golden sells about 700 Christmas trees in all sizes. Some of the kinds of trees he sells include Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, Spruce, Scotch Pine, White Pine and Norway Pine.
Customers have the opportunity to purchase a tree by either cutting it down themselves or one that has already been precut. While customers can bring their own saw, Golden has several saws available for customers to borrow. He stores a variety of trees in all sizes in a large indoor shed that have been pre-cut, as well.
In addition, he sells Superior tree stands with four adjustable guide ropes that makes aligning the tree easy. Any tree, whether straight or crooked, small or large will fit in the tree stand. The design of the stands allows all bottom branches to be saved with the two-gallon water capacity basin helping to keep the tree fresh.
A variety of decorated wreaths, swags and potted decorations are available for customers. Tree bags that make the cleanup process easier are also available for sale, Golden said.
The season of selling Christmas trees runs from the Saturday before Thanksgiving to Dec. 23. Open hours for the Golden Nursery and Tree Farm, located at 15621 Fifth Avenue NW in Rice, are Monday to Thursday, from noon to 7 p.m. and Friday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Since the Golden Nursery and Tree Farm does not currently accept credit or debit cards, Golden said people are encouraged to pay by cash or check.
For more information, call (320) 393-2155.
Before setting up the tree inside the home, Golden advises people to make a fresh cut of at least 1 inch and start hydrating the tree with warm water, about 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
“You can add colder water later, but the warm water helps open up the pores of the tree, which helps it suck up water better,” Golden said.
Golden encourages Christmas tree owners to keep an eye on how well their tree is hydrated. A tree can drink up to two gallons of water each day. He recommends people to have a tree stand that holds a large amount of water.
Although the Christmas tree selling season is only a few weeks, Golden cares for the trees year-round. As soon as the frost is gone, he begins to plant new trees, prunes the trees once they reach 3 feet and taller and mows around the tree line to keep grass and weeds from growing too tall. While it’s important to keep the grass and weeds down to prevent the trees losing soil nutrition, Golden said it is also beneficial to at least keep some cover for the ground as it helps to retain the moisture.
Reminiscing about his Christmas tree adventure, Golden said what he enjoys the most is seeing the customers from year to year. For many families, it has become a tradition to get their tree and through it he has seen several generations grow up.
