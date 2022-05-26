The Pierz Pioneers softball team continued their dominant ways as they crushed Staples Motley, 17-0, May 19.
Frankie Seelen pitched a no-hitter on the day, striking out one batter and walking one in three innings.
Brenna Dickmann recorded four hits on five at-bats, recording three RBIs. Alana Rocheleau recorded three RBIs as well, along with scoring two runs. Kedra Melby went 3-for-5 at the plate, recording two RBIs and scoring twice.
The win over Staple-Motley improved the Pioneers’ record to 16-3. They hosted Osakis, Monday, May 23, and beat them 7-4.
The Pioneers held the Silverstreaks to just three hits to their 12.
Seelen was the winning pitcher for the Pioneers. She pitched for five innings, throwing five strikeouts, three walks and gave up just four runs on two hits.
Brit Schommer pitched in two innings, striking out two batters and only giving up one hit.
The Pioneers improved to 17-3 as they faced the Paynesville Bulldogs, Tuesday, May 24, shutting out yet another opponent this season, 10-0.
Seelen pitched her second no-hitter in three games. In five innings she struck out eight batters and walked four.
At the plate, Melby was a perfect 3-for-3 and recorded two RBIs for the Pioneers.
The Pioneers’ record improved to 18-3, and they face Pequot Lakes in the next round of the section 6 AA softball tournament, Thursday, May 26.
Couture helps LF rebound
The Flyers hosted the Rocori Spartans, May 19, losing 6-0.
The Flyers recorded just two hits all game, both of those hits coming from Ellia Zimmerman, who was 2-for-3 at the plate.
On the mound, Korrin Gwost struck out six batters, walked one, and gave up six runs, two earned, on six hits.
The Flyers fell to 8-11 but rebounded against Detroit Lakes, May 20, crushing the Lakers, 20-4.
In their road win, Kendra Couture was unstoppable at the plate. She was a perfect 5-for-5, driving in eight total runs for the Flyers. She also scored four times, stole two bases and recorded a double.
Avie Podraza recorded three RBIs and Avery Threlkeld, Emily Johnson and Avery Anderson all drove in two.
Gwost was the Flyers winning pitcher, but Threlkeld struck out more batters, with four. Threlkeld also walked three and gave up just two runs on three hits.
The blowout over Detroit Lakes puts the Flyers’ record at 9-11. The next game is against Alexandria, Thursday, May 26.
Royals season ends 8-11
The Royals lost two games against the Eden Valley/Watkins Eagles, May 19, 13-0, and 7-4.
In the first game, the Royals struggled to get anything going, recording just five hits as a team, with Hanna Krueger having two of them.
Shelby Hovland struck out three batters and walked one. In 4.1 innings, she gave up six runs on 10 hits, three of those hits being home runs.
In the second game, the Royals nearly rallied for a comeback. Down 6-0 in the fourth, the Royals scored four runs to make it a two-score game, but they were unable to do enough, losing their ninth and 10th game of the season.
Rachel Cekala drove in two runs on three hits, as well as scoring once. Autumn Schoenrock recorded three hits on four at-bats, also driving in a run.
On the mound, Hovland struck out seven batters, walked five and gave up seven runs, four earned, on 10 hits.
Despite the loss, Head Coach Kelly Gotfredson praised her team’s efforts.
“(We) tried to rally back, but came up short,” Gotfredson said. “One good thing, they were finally hitting again. Players that haven’t had a hit in several games actually started to get some good hits.”
The Royals’ record was 8-10, they faced Sauk Centre in the first round of the sections, Monday, May 23. Their season came to an end as they suffered an 11-1 loss.
In her final game as a Royal, Hovland threw 85 pitches, 54 strikes and faced 28 batters Monday night.
Paige Yourczek, Hannah Krueger and Sofia Conrad all hit doubles.
“We made some costly mistakes that racked up too many points,” Gotfredson said. “If we could have eliminated those, it could have been different. We did start seeing the bats come alive, but just not enough and not happening when we needed it with players on bases.”
The Royals ended their season with an 8-11 record.
Upsala improves to 16-3
The Cardinals traveled to Kimball, May 19, beating the Cubs 11-4 on their own field.
Isabel Ripplinger had herself quite the showing at the plate, recording four RBIs and three scores on three hits. Isabelle Leners scored twice on three hits.
In five innings pitched, Hannah Luedtke struck out two batters, walked eight and allowed just four runs, two earned, on four hits.
The Cardinals’ next game, against Pequot Lakes that same day, went into extra innings. The Cardinals ended up winning their 13th game, 3-2.
The score was 2-0, Pequot Lakes, until the Cardinals came back to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh. After a scoreless eighth, the Cardinals held the Patriots in the ninth and Molly Leners hit a walk off single to win it.
Molly Leners was 2-for-4 at the plate and recorded the one RBI that won the game.
Isabelle Leners was the pitcher. She struck out eight batters, walked 10 and gave up just two runs on seven hits.
` The win gave the Cardinals their 14th win to improve to 14-3. They won their 15th after beating Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 11-1, May 20.
Molly Leners drove in four runs and scored once on two hits. She also recorded a stolen base. Ripplinger hit 2-for-4 at the plate, driving in three runs and scoring twice.
On the mound, Isabelle Leners struck out 12 batters, walked two and gave up just one run on three hits.
The 15-3 Cardinals’ next game was against Parkers Prairie, Tuesday, May 24. They beat the Panthers 5-4.
Abby Klein and Isabelle Leners both drove in two runs for the Cardinals. Klein recorded a triple and Isabelle Leners hit a double.
Isabelle Leners pitched for eight innings, striking out 12 batters and walking one. She gave up just four runs on 10 hits.
The Cardinals improved to 16-3 as they travel to Browerville, Thursday, May 26, for the first round of the 6A tournament.
Swanville drops last two
Following the 15-5 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, May 19, the Bulldogs faced Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, May 20. They suffered a tough 22-6 loss against the Wolverines that dropped them to 5-10 on the season.
They faced New York Mills, Tuesday, May 24, losing another game, 11-2.
Kennedee Chuba pitched for the Bulldogs, striking out two batters and walking five. She gave up four runs on seven hits.
At the plate, Karley Loven hit a two-run home run and Mackenzie Morris and Avery Douglas both recorded doubles.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 5-11 on the year.
