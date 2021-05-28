Jason Clayton Adam Bailey, 39, Long Prairie, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony county of first degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 18, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Royalton when he observed a vehicle abruptly pull into a gas station and park next to the pumps. The trooper noted that the driver — later identified as Bailey — was not wearing a seatbelt.
The trooper walked up to Bailey while he was outside of the vehicle and told him he was being stopped because he was not wearing seatbelt. Bailey told the trooper that he had just purchased the vehicle and did not have insurance information on him, according to the complaint. The trooper looked up Bailey’s license information and found his license had been canceled.
While the trooper was looking up his information, Bailey was making numerous furtive movements around the vehicle. At one point, the trooper saw him grab fast food bag out of the vehicle, crumple it into a ball and throw it into a garbag can next to the pumps.
Finding this suspicious, the trooper pulled the bag out of the trash can and observed a large zip lock bag containing a crystal substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine. Bailey allegedly claimed, initially, that he did not know what was in the bag. He later told the trooper “he could purchase methamphetamine from a guy in St. Cloud.”
Bailey was searched in accordance with the arrest and a small bag — which also later tested positive for methamphetamine — was found in his pocket, the complaint said. The small bag weighed 6.4 grams, while the bag found in the trash can weighed approximately 64.4 grams.
If convicted, Bailey faces a maximum of 30 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $1 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.